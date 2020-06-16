Tuesday News, JUNE 16, 2020

Official start of Summer is this Saturday (June 20) 😊

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 21)

Rain in the forecast through Friday

Reminder: Make sure your Headlights are ON… if your windshield wipers are ON.

What’s on your ‘Summer Bucket List’?

Safe at home means making memories a little closer to home this summer.

One idea: Write all of your ‘summer fun ideas’ on clothespins and attaching them

to an actual bucket. Once you’ve completed an activity, toss it in your bucket.

What do you and your kids (or grandkids) love to do over the summer?

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/family/story/create-ultimate-summer-bucket-list-easy-steps-71119453

COVID-19 cases are up in North Carolina.

Governor Cooper and VP Mike Pence spoke last weekend about increased coronavirus testing in our state, especially in counties experiencing the highest COVID ‘growth’ including Forsyth and Guilford.

What about re-opening Phase Three? On Monday, Governor Cooper stated that health experts are looking into the possibility of ‘mandatory face coverings’ for all residents, with the increased cases in COVID-19. The Governor will make an announcement ‘next week whether NC will continue to loosen restrictions. https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article243546057.html

NC State University announcing that ‘face coverings’ will be required in all university buildings and outdoor spaces on campus property where appropriate physical distancing cannot be guaranteed – starting July 1.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/north-carolina-coronavirus-updates-governor-cooper-ncdhhs-cases-mandy-cohen-testing-press-conferences-task-force-flatten-curve-phases-reopening/83-b183db4a-a865-4ac2-8f20-786e69c3db19

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA, for a limited time.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of your blood donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. *Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days.

Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June.

*Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

UPDATE: The Town of Lewisville has canceled their July 4th Independence Day concert and celebration at Shallowford Square, due to anticipated restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.facebook.com/TownofLewisvilleNC/

Doritos has a ‘new’ flavor for summer called ‘Tangy Pickle’.

*Based on the name (Tangy Pickle), one can assume that the new Doritos have a tart-sour vinegar-y taste? Once you see the packaging, the “i” in pickle is replaced by a lightning bolt, so maybe the chips have a real kick to them.

*Dollar General will carry the new flavor. www.yahoo.com/entertainment/doritos-tangy-pickle-chips-ll-144800061

New Location? NASCAR is moving the All-Star race from Charlotte to Bristol because of the rise of coronavirus cases in North Carolina. Motorsport.com says the race will be moved to Bristol Motor Speedway, keeping its time slot of Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m.

https://myfox8.com/sports/report-nascar-moving-all-star-race-out-of-charlotte/

UNC Pembroke has decided to cancel its non-conference football games this season. That decision means that Winston-Salem State’s home opener with

UNC Pembroke on September 5th has been canceled. The cancellation leaves

the Rams with only four home games at Bowman Gray Stadium.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssu-home-football-game-with-unc-pembroke-on-sept-5-has-been-canceled/

UPDATE: The High Point Transit System has resumed modified service.

Service will be hourly from 5:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Service will remain fare-free.

Passengers are required to wear facial coverings. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/north-carolina-coronavirus-updates-governor-cooper-ncdhhs-cases-mandy-cohen-testing-press-conferences

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE. Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living for your Brain + Body. 24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Dates and registration info: at www.alz.org/northcarolina

*Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance.

YOU can help by donating to the program. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Info. Call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org