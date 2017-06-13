Tuesday News, June 13, 2017

*Summer officially starts next Wednesday (June 21)
Summer chore checklist:
Clean or replace HVAC filters at least monthly
Keep coils on an exterior AC unit free of dirt, grass clippings and leaves.
HVAC systems should be checked regularly by a qualified contractor.
One of the busiest stretches of Hwy 311 (I-74) is getting new pavement.
*The section of Hwy 311 between I-40 in Winston-Salem to Green Drive in High Point has seen several crashes caused by speeding or hydroplaning this year.
*The new material helps get water off the road faster. And it also contains tiny stones that help prevent cars from hydroplaning.
*Other roads in the Triad that are getting the new pavement installed include…
I-40 in Alamance County between N.C. 62 and N.C. 54, and on I-40 from Gallimore Dairy to Sandy Ridge. https://goo.gl/XQzXuL
NBA Finals: Golden State warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers last night
129-120 in Game 5 to win the NBA championship. This is the Warriors’ second in the past three seasons.
****Free tacos? Thanks to the Golden State Warriors road win in game three, Taco Bell is giving away free tacos this afternoon between 2 and 6 p.m.
*One FREE taco per person… www.tacobell.com/stealataco
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning, in response to testimony from the former FBI director James Comey… Fox News
The next Veterans Coffee will be this Thursday (June 15) in Winston-Salem
Location: PDQ Restaurant off Stratford Road. 8:30 – 10:30am
Contact: Don Timmons (336) 331-1309
These evets are hosted by Hospice and Palliative Care Center (of Forsyth) and Rowan Hospice and palliative Care.
*The new Lidl (LEE – dul) grocery store off Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem opens this Thursday (June 15). https://goo.gl/ZLLQlD
Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017
Check out a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices,
show times and movies playing with ratings on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
AMC Classic 10 (640 Reynolda Road)
The Grand 18 (5601 University Parkway)
Marketplace Cinema (2095 Peters Creek Parkway) Source: My Winston-Salem https://goo.gl/qURse1
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds - June 13, 2017
- Tuesday News, June 13, 2017 - June 13, 2017
- Money: Beat the Heat, On the Cheap - June 12, 2017