Tuesday News, June 13, 2017

Tuesday News, June 13, 2017

Verne HillJun 13, 2017Comments Off on Tuesday News, June 13, 2017

*Summer officially starts next Wednesday (June 21)

 

Summer chore checklist:

Clean or replace HVAC filters at least monthly

Keep coils on an exterior AC unit free of dirt, grass clippings and leaves.

HVAC systems should be checked regularly by a qualified contractor.

 

One of the busiest stretches of Hwy 311 (I-74) is getting new pavement.

*The section of Hwy 311 between I-40 in Winston-Salem to Green Drive in High Point has seen several crashes caused by speeding or hydroplaning this year.

*The new material helps get water off the road faster. And it also contains tiny stones that help prevent cars from hydroplaning.

*Other roads in the Triad that are getting the new pavement installed include…

I-40 in Alamance County between N.C. 62 and N.C. 54, and on I-40 from Gallimore Dairy to Sandy Ridge.   https://goo.gl/XQzXuL

 

NBA Finals: Golden State warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers last night

129-120 in Game 5 to win the NBA championship. This is the Warriors’ second in the past three seasons.

****Free tacos? Thanks to the Golden State Warriors road win in game three, Taco Bell is giving away free tacos this afternoon between 2 and 6 p.m.

*One FREE taco per person…   www.tacobell.com/stealataco

 

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning, in response to testimony from the former FBI director James Comey…     Fox News

 

The next Veterans Coffee will be this Thursday (June 15) in Winston-Salem

Location: PDQ Restaurant off Stratford Road.  8:30 – 10:30am

Contact: Don Timmons (336) 331-1309

These evets are hosted by Hospice and Palliative Care Center (of Forsyth) and Rowan Hospice and palliative Care.

 

 

*The new Lidl (LEE – dul) grocery store off Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem opens this Thursday (June 15).  https://goo.gl/ZLLQlD

 

 

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017

Check out a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices,

show times and movies playing with ratings on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

AMC Classic 10 (640 Reynolda Road)

The Grand 18 (5601 University Parkway)

Marketplace Cinema (2095 Peters Creek Parkway)    Source: My Winston-Salem   https://goo.gl/qURse1

Previous PostThe Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
