Tuesday News, June 12, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush (Sr) turns 94 years young today…

“I Can Only Imagine”- The Movie now on DVD

The film that cost $7 million to make grossed over $83 million overall, and it finished third at the box office during its opening weekend in March, competing with such blockbusters as “Black Panther.” The DVD features over 3 hours of extras including 7 deleted scenes, an audio commentary and more!

http://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/idolchatter/2018/06/can-imagine-dvd-brings-powerful-christian-story-home.html

2018 Kid-Friendly Summer Movie Guide

Triad movie theaters are offering discounted movie deals all summer long.

Select theaters from Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point…to Asheboro and Burlington, and movie theaters are offering weekly programs for kids that range from free admission to around $5 (some include snacks). Courtesy of ‘Triad Moms on Main’.

http://triadmomsonmain.com/my-blog/2018-kids-summer-movie-programs/

Examples…

AMC Classic Winston-Salem 10 on Reynolda Road (WS)

Summer Movie Wednesdays…

June 13: “Paddington II”

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem on University Parkway

Beginning June 19th – Every Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10am

June 19 + 20: “Kung Fu Panda 3”

*Sensory Friendly movie environment on select Saturdays at 10am

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem (Sensory Friendly) on University Parkway

Regular admission prices apply

Historic: President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a document at an historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday pledging “to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” This is the first ever meeting between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics

Winston-Salem State University has announced a 20-year master plan for the university that includes four new academic buildings, two new residence halls and a new 6,000-seat football stadium, plus other improvements. The plan was approved unanimously by the WSSU Board of Trustees. The price tag: $556 million in 2018 dollars.

Note: The university would continue in the short term to work toward buying Bowman Gray Stadium from the city of Winston-Salem, but that designers were asked to see if a stadium could be built closer to the core of the school. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wssu-sees-major-expansion-over-next-years-including-new-stadium/article_a9fd6b59-2df5-5bfc-bc23-7689d882d21c.html

Love it when co-workers bring ‘goodies’ to share in the breakroom?

The average American worker is consuming nearly 1,300 calories a week from ‘free food’ at work. Or, “Free food” accounted for 71% of all calories acquired at work according to the CDC in Atlanta.

What free foods are we eating at work? Pizza, soft drinks, cookies/brownies, cakes and pies, and candy. (Snacks usually high in empty calories, sodium, and refined grains). *They rarely included anything healthy such as whole grains or fruit.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/free-cupcakes-work-are-ruining-your-waistline-n882031

How often should you be washing your kitchen towels?

Experts say (ideally) every day.

New research suggests that most kitchen towels are a hotbed for germs that could potentially make you and your family sick. The study, presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology in Atlanta, Georgia, found that close to 50% of the 100 kitchen towels studied had ‘bad’ bacterial growth.

Some of the findings…

-Humid towels contained more harmful bacteria than dry ones.

-Those germs were also more likely to be found in multi-purpose towels — those used for wiping utensils, drying hands, holding hot implements, and cleaning surfaces.

-Harmful bacteria was more prevalent on the kitchen towels of families who ate non-vegetarian diets. More info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Road to the College World Series: Texas Tech knocks out Duke

*The Blue Devils were one win shy of reaching the College World Series.

The Blue Devils getting knocked out of post-season play by Texas Tech on Monday, as the Red Raiders eliminated Duke from the NCAA baseball tournament by a final score of 6-2.

Chick-fil-A Has a Secret Menu? Well sort of…

Chick-fil-A has a whole host of secret menu items! Some are so good they’ve arguably become even more popular than the regular menu items, according to Hack the Menu. Here are some of the Chick-fil-A secret menu items that have people buzzing:

-Strawberry Lemonade

This may be most well-known and most widely available secret menu item.

-Chicken on Anything at Breakfast

We’ve heard from Chick-fil-A employees and former employees that because chicken is on the chain’s breakfast menu, you can customize pretty much any breakfast sandwich by adding chicken.

-Grilled Cheese

The bun from any sandwich can be toasted with sliced cheese.

Check out more secret food items at CFA: www.tasteofhome.com/article/chick-fil-a-secret-menu/