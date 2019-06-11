Tuesday News, June 11, 2019  

“Big Apple” (filled donut)? Krispy Kreme will open a 24/7 flagship shop in Times Square in New York City in early 2020.

What is the connection between artificial light and weight gain? Keeping a lot of (artificial) light on while you snooze — such as from a television or bright nightlight — has been linked with an increased risk of weight gain. Specifically, sleeping with a television or light on in the room was positively associated with gaining 11 pounds over a five-year period among women in a new study. The new study further highlights “the common recommendation for people to remove TVs and other technology out of the bedroom environment to facilitate healthy sleep…” suggest the Sleep Clinic at the University of Washington in Seattle (who was not involved in the study).

https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/10/health/sleep-light-weight-gain-study/index.html

A ‘Fair’ by any other name? The Fair Planning Committee has voted unanimously to recommend that the city “re-consider the name of the Dixie Classic Fair – not necessarily changed…” At the same time, the committee is calling for more time to pick a new name, should the fair get one. The committee acknowledged the overwhelming response to a public survey was to keep the name Dixie Classic, which has been the fair’s name since 1956. The committee’s recommendation now goes to the city’s Public Assembly Facilities Commission, then on to the Winston-Salem City Council.

The Winston-Salem City Council has the final say on whether the name of the Dixie Classic Fair should be changed.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/reconsider-dixie-classic-fair-name-committee-says/article_3296ca79-7792-5d68-a0c6-5b541f3a0ec9.html

RECALL: As a precaution, Harris Teeter is voluntarily recalling its Fruit Topped 1/8 Sheet Cake – due to undeclared almonds. UPC number 7203695274

This product was sold in Harris Teeter stores between June 6, 2019 and June 10, 2019. Almonds were NOT listed on the ingredient list. You can return it for a full refund.

Complete information is available on the homepage of www.harristeeter.com

Good News: Nearly 30% of area employers are planning to hire.

According to a Manpower survey, employers in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties plan to add jobs, up from 21% a year ago.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/nearly-of-winston-salem-area-employers-plan-to-hire-in

Career Expo on Wednesday: The city of Winston-Salem hosting a ‘Public Works Career Expo’ tomorrow (June 12) from 9am to 3pm at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building. (Enter through Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard).

The city plans to fill more than 80 vacancies including (maintenance workers, vehicle operators, and equipment operators). Bring an ID and resume…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/the-city-of-winston-salem-seeks-to-fill-over-80-vacancies-at-upcoming-career-expo

(JOB) Earth Fare is looking to fill 100 positions in High Point.

Earth Fare, which focuses on specialty and organic foods, is set to open a new store in High Point this summer. Both full-time and part-time positions are needed.

An extended job fair is set for June 12 through June 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at Courtyard by Marriott located at 4400 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Interested applicants should apply online prior to the hiring event.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/100-new-jobs-coming-to-high-point-with-earth-fare-opening/

Come fly a kite: “Flight Festival” set for Bailey Park on June 15 (this Sat)

Winston-Salem’s inaugural “Flight Festival” will be held at Wake Forest Innovation Quarter next Saturday (June 15) from 10am til 1pm. Aside from kite flying, the festival will also include food trucks, radio-controlled model airplanes, drone demonstrations, flying simulators and information about local clubs and organizations related to flying.

NOTE: Through Friday, free kite-making kits will be available at the city’s 17 recreation centers along with arts and crafts supplies…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/free-kite-decorating-this-week-at-winston-salem-recreation-centers/

NBA Finals: Warriors edge Raptors with late surge last night, forcing Game 6 back in Oakland on Thursday. (9 p.m. ET, ABC)

Hutch & Harris restaurant on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem has closed temporarily. Greg Richardson, the owner of Hutch & Harris, said the temporary closing was part of an effort to “regroup” the restaurant with a new chef taking over and making some changes to the menu.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/hutch-harris-restaurant-temporarily-closed-in-downtown-winston-salem

Be Safe while enjoying the Beach…

Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year. It’s estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.

Note: If caught in a rip current, don’t fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle. https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/ripcurrent.html

Beach Safety: Check out these lifesaving tips to decrease your already small chance of becoming the victim of a shark bite, observe the following rules…

Always swim in a group. …

Don’t wander too far from shore. …

Avoid the water at night, dawn, or dusk. …

Don’t enter the water if bleeding. …

Don’t wear shiny jewelry. …

https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/discover-fish/sharks/how-to-avoid-shark-attacks\