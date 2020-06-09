Tuesday News, JUNE 09, 2020

Important dates coming up.

June 20: Official start of Summer

June 21: Father’s Day

Update: Wake Forest Baptist Health is expanding visitor access at all of its facilities starting TODAY. *Face covering required while inside any Wake Forest Baptist facility.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Visitor-and-Patient-Updates

*NOTE: Novant Health eased COVID-19 visitor restrictions on Monday. https://www.journalnow.com/business/novant-set-to-ease-some-covid-19-visitor-restrictions-on-monday/

Triad Goodwill: ‘Virtual Job Fair’ this Wednesday (JUNE 10) from 10-1pm.

*Meet ‘face-to-face’ with employers VIA Zoom video conferences

You can pre-register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair/

*If you need assistance with resume or interview preparation,

give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

The pop-up ‘farmers market’ in Lexington begins this Wednesday morning!

Location: the back parking lot of Conrad Hinkle store off Main Street, Uptown Lexington from 8 a.m. to noon. FYI: June 10 and continuing every Wednesday through July.

Certified farms providing fresh produce, plants, eggs, and other farm goods.

SOURCE: Lexington Dispatch https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200605/pop-up-farmers-market-will-begin-june-10

Health screenings, social distancing and more. The Governor’s office has released CDC guidance to assist schools starting back in August while stopping the spread of COVID-19. The 23-page manual (for K-12) includes guidance (from the CDC) on social distancing, the use of masks, cleaning, visitation policies, cafeteria procedures, communication and transportation, among other issues.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/schools-would-screen-for-covid-19-discourage-congregating-under-governors-guidelines/

Breaking this morning: Davidson County and Thomasville City school systems have set July 6 for athletic workouts to begin. Lexington City schools is leaning toward July 6 as well.

*The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announcing that it will allow ‘summer’ sports (practice) to resume as early as Monday (June 15) – with certain restrictions. A full list of guidelines (NCHSAA’s website )

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/when-do-high-schools-sports-come-back-north-carolina-june-15/

Sad News: Bonnie Pointer, founding member of The Pointer Sisters, passed away on Monday at her home in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest. Pointer was 69. Bonnie and her sisters began singing in their father’s church in Oakland, California. The Pointer Sisters started as a due then all 4 pointer sisters joined the group in the 1970’s. Bonnie left the group for a solo career in 1977. The remaining 3 Pointer sisters went on to even greater pop success in the 1980’s. BTW: The Pointer Sisters were the first African American group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in 1974.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/bonnie-pointer-dead-pointer-sisters-obit-1011816/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/06/08/bonnie-pointer-pointer-sisters-dead-69/5322395002/

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE. Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living for your Brain + Body.

Dates and registration info: at www.alz.org/northcarolina

24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Back to basics. Major food companies — the ones that make our cookies, chips and canned soups — have been paring down their product offerings during the pandemic. When stay-at-home orders went into effect this spring, General Mills, PepsiCo, J.M. Smucker, Campbell, Coca-Cola and others saw a massive spike in demand for some products. To help meet that increase, they sped up production lines on their most popular items -— and that meant cutting back on more fringe offerings. That translates to fewer varieties at the grocery store, for now.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/why-brands-like-oreo-and-frito-lay-are-cutting-back-on-wacky-flavors-right-now/

IRS ALERT: Pay attention if you get a plain envelope in the mail that’s marked “Money Network Cardholder Services.” Don’t throw it away. It’s not a scam.

The envelope contains a prepaid debit card that is loaded with your stimulus payment. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/05/27/stimulus-money-visa-debit-cards-mail/5269315002/

Give the Gift of Life: Blood donors are urgently needed.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations.

Those who donate blood thru June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Get the donation App. It’s faster: https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance.

YOU can help by donating to the program. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Info. Call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org

The benefits of working at Dunkin: Dunkin‘ plans to hire 25,000 workers nationwide as restaurant industry begins pandemic recovery. Dunkin‘ is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University to offer store employees an online college education.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/08/dunkin-plans-to-hire-25000-workers-as-restaurant-industry-begins-pandemic-recovery.html

A funeral service for George Floyd around noon in Houston, Texas.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/06/08/george-floyd-tropical-storm-cristobal-derek-chauvin-5-things-you-need-know-monday/5306370002/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)