Tuesday News, June 08, 2021  

High School Graduations TODAY…

WS/FC: Students graduated this morning (9am) at Carter G Woodson.

Guilford County school’s graduation at the Greensboro Coliseum include…

*Page, Eastern, Grimsley and Southeast

Pastor Rick Warren is stepping down as lead pastor of Saddleback Church.

The 67-year-old Warren will continue to serve as the Saddleback’s head pastor until a replacement can be found. “For 42 years, Kay (his wife) and I have known this day would eventually arrive and we’ve been waiting for God’s perfect timing.”

The Warren’s founded Saddleback Valley Community Church in 1980.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/june/rick-warren-stepping-down-from-saddleback-megachurch-after-42-years

FDA Approves Much-Debated Alzheimer’s Drug

The approved the drug (marketed as Ad-u-helm) seems “reasonably likely” to benefit Alzheimer’s patients. The drug does not reverse mental decline, only slowing it. The medication will be given as an infusion every four weeks.

Aduhelm will be used to treat the underlying disease, rather than manage symptoms like anxiety and insomnia. This is the first new Alzheimer’s drug in nearly 20 years.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/june/fda-approves-much-debated-alzheimer-rsquo-s-drug-panned-by-experts

Update: The Justice Department has recovered the majority of the $4.4 million dollar ‘ransom payment’ that Colonial Pipeline made in hopes of getting its system back online. The FBI has discouraged ransomware payments for fear of encouraging more cyberattacks. The CEO of Colonial Pipeline hit by ransomware last month is expected to testify before Congress this week.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/june/pipeline-exec-to-face-congress-as-us-recovers-most-of-ransom

Apple kicked off its annual developers conference on Monday by unveiling new features on its newest iOS 15 operating system, including updates to video calls on FaceTime and digital keys in Apple Wallet.

*On FaceTime, Apple will offer new options to let users watch movies or listen to music together during a call. Android and Windows users will now also be able to join FaceTime calls.

*Apple is also introducing updates to its mobile wallet that will allow users to unlock everything from their home to their hotel room with digital keys in the app.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/apple-unveils-ios-15-with-new-features-for-post-pandemic-life/article

The former Burger King restaurant property on Reynolda Road has been purchased by the real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. for $1.15 million.

The Thomasville restaurant chain already has four locations in Winston-Salem, as well as multiple locations across the Piedmont.

*Cook Out is preparing to open its first restaurant in Elkin.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/cook-out-division-buys-former-burger-king-on-reynolda-road-in-winston-salem/

Thanks to Greg Sullivan, president and co-owner of the Carolina Disco Turkeys local baseball team for ‘strutting’ by the WBFJ Morning Show!

The Carolina Disco Turkeys ‘share’ Truist Stadium with Winston-Salem Dash.

https://www.discoturkeys.com/

8 Discontinued Fast Foods That Made a Come Back

Taco Bell’s Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and Spicy Potato Soft Tacos

Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets

Burger King Cheesy Tots

Popeyes Chicken Nuggets

Wendy’s Baconator Fries

KFC Chicken Littles

McDonald’s Bacon McDouble

And McDonald’s High-C Orange Lavaburst

The fountain drink was a staple at the Golden Arches for years, rising in popularity at the chain in the ’80s and ’90s. The drink had been MIA since 2017, but Mickey D’s brought it back in 2021 to the delight of many.

*There really is nothing like welcoming back an old friend…

https://www.eatthis.com/discontinued-fast-foods-made-comeback/

Too much of a good thing?

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, most healthy adults can safely consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine each day—the amount you’d get in approximately four to five cups of coffee—individual tolerance can vary greatly.

Among moderate coffee drinkers, the caffeine contained in coffee can trigger serious feelings of restlessness and anxiety.

BUT, drinking too much coffee can have serious effects on not only your physical health, but also your mental wellbeing, as the caffeinated drink can be addictive.

*Anika Christ, RD, CPT, a registered dietitian, and director of client optimization at Life Time, explains that people can build up a tolerance to caffeine in just a few days, noting that she personally recommends that her clients consume just one to two cups of coffee a day to limit their reliance on it.

*Bottom Line: So, if you find yourself feeling sluggish in the morning or anxious throughout the day, scaling back your coffee intake—even by just a cup or two—may provide some serious relief. https://www.eatthis.com/too-much-coffee-side-effect/