Tuesday News, June 06, 2017

Remembering ‘D’ Day – Today in history: June 6, 1944, the 73rd anniversary of D-Day – the day when more than 160,000 Allied soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy, France. Before the next day dawned, more than 9,000 soldiers were injured or killed in the quest to liberate Europe from Hitler’s Nazi armies. However, their brave sacrifice allowed the remaining Allied forces to begin moving toward the invasion and defeat of Nazi Germany. D-Day is one of the most famous amphibious attacks of all time.

Triad Goodwill hosting a Career Fair TODAY from 10 to 2pm

Location: South University on Premier Drive in High Point

*See the current list of employers on the News Blog https://goo.gl/QYG3RJ

Two ‘Edward McKay Used Books & More’ stores in the Triad have been sold? The retail locations in Winston-Salem (Oakwood Dr) and Greensboro (Battleground Ave) were acquired by a McKay’s in Tennessee. The new owner has agreed to honor Edward McKay store credit. *Edward McKay started in NC in 1974 as a used bookstore. The brand split back in the mid-80s.https://goo.gl/6QnhBH

Apple kicked off its annual three-day Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose with the underlining mission: Every Mac gets an update

-Apple is releasing a new version of its operating system for Macs – this Fall – called High Sierra. Apple is redesigning the App Store. Amazon is coming to Apple TV with its Prime Video app. https://goo.gl/QneJCL

Baby sitting or kid sitting over the summer?

Several ‘Safe Sitter” courses are being offered through BestHealth, the community wellness outreach program of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The Safe Sitter program, for youths 11 to 13 years old, teaches basic first aid skills and more. Pre-registration is required at (336) 713-BEST (2378). https://goo.gl/Y8hJQb

iPhones to block texts while driving? Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying — and dangerous — urge to look at a text message while you’re driving. The feature, called “Do Not Disturb While Driving,” will be part of Apple’s iOS 11, a new version of the operating software for Apple mobile devices. Whenever the phone is connected to a car using either Bluetooth or a cable, or if the car is moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for things like text messages or news updates.

-If someone does text you while you’re driving, the phone can respond with an automatic message telling them you’re driving and can’t respond just now.

Reality Check: Eight people are killed each day in crashes involving distracted driving in the US. SOURCE: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

http://myfox8.com/2017/06/05/soon-iphones-will-block-texts-while-driving/

Are you ready to book your summer vacation?

Southwest Airlines is offering some unbelievable ‘one-way fares’ starting at $49. You must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are some blackout dates around the holidays and is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.

https://www.southwest.com/html/promotions/promotions_nationwide_sale_170606_offers.html