Tuesday News, June 04, 2019  

Job Search: A Free Hiring and Networking event this Thursday evening (June 6), in Greensboro. The event will last from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by Career Center of the Carolinas. You will have a chance to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers. Location: Develop Co-Working (2011 Golden Gate Drive).

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/need-a-job-hiring-and-networking-event-in-greensboro-set-for-june-6/83-2d83b702-4cbe-4585-80f6-7354475659aa

“Jeopardy!” has a new champion? The game show’s 32-time champion James Holzhauer, lost for the first time in an episode that aired on Monday, falling short of records for total winnings and longest reign, but still making an argument that he’s one of the best to ever play TV’s most popular game. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas ended his run by high-fiving the woman who beat him, Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher. (who got her Master’s degree from UNC Chapel Hill).

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/what-is-a-jeopardy-shocker-james-holzhauer-knocked-off-by/article_85e73a10-b385-598c-ac96-6814d3ee23e6.html

There will be a special gathering to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day this Wednesday. A special Veterans’ Luncheon will be held from 11am – 2:3-pm this Wednesday at the Richard Childress Racing Museum in Welcome.

*The luncheon is FREE and open to all veterans and their guests.

It is presented by Trellis Supportive Care and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The RCR museum will be open for free to attendees.

*Registration info on the News Blog at wbfj.org

Email: honoringveterans@trellissupport.org or phone 336-768-6157, X-1622.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/go-see-do-monday-june/

BTW: June 6 marks the start of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy.

High Honor: Wayne Monk, owner and founder of Lexington Barbecue, will soon add another accolade to his career — Hall of Famer.

Monk is among three nominees who will be inducted into the American Royal Association’s Barbecue Hall of Fame in September in Kansas City, Missouri..

Over the years, Lexington Barbecue has been named as one of the best southern restaurants by USA Today, Huffington Post, LocalEats, and Southern Living.

In 1962, Monk started Lexington Barbecue (at the age of 26) after working under legendary Lexington pit master Warner Stamey. Monk, now 82 years old, still comes into his restaurant each morning and works about three hours.

After nearly 60 years of business, Monk said the growth of his restaurant is still hard to believe. We’re trying to improve on something whether it’s atmosphere, food, service. We’re in the service business.” Bottom Line: “I am blessed…”

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190603/wayne-monk-to-be-inducted-into-hall-of-fame

“Dear Graduate…” To the graduating class of 2019, entering into the world requires an immediate understanding of self and the surprise of accepting who you were all along.

Practical advice from Forsyth Family (Lisa Doss)…

Expand your group of friends

Say yes to traveling

Maintain higher standards

Consider your options when it comes to your career

Every day and every year is a gift… Read more on our WBFJ Facebook page

https://www.forsythfamilymagazine.com/dear-graduate/

Thirty years ago in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, student-led demonstrations were forcibly crushed by the Communist Chinese government. For many Chinese, today’s anniversary will pass like any other day. Any memtion of the massacre – believed to have killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people – is not allowed in mainland China, and the government has blocked access to information about it on the internet.

*Speaking truth while angering the repressive Chinese government, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issuing a statement saluting what he called the “heroes of the Chinese people who bravely stood up thirty years ago, to demand their rights.” https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/04

A brain-based test being researched by Wake Forest Baptist Health scientists may represent a key method for diagnosing autism. The test was able to measure the response of autistic children to different environmental cues by imaging a specific part of the brain. Right now, a two- to four-hour session by a qualified clinician is required to diagnose autism. The new Autism test would be a rapid, objective measurement of the brain to determine if the child responds normally to social stimulus vs. non-social stimulus, in essence a biomarker for autism.

*The National Institutes of Health estimates that 1 in 60 U.S. children are autistic.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/autism-study-shows-promise-for-diagnosis/

iTunes: Apple media splitting into three apps…

After 18 years, Apple is killing iTunes — well, sort of. The media management software for most Mac users (and many Windows users) is being broken into separate entities.

iTunes will continue as a music store. Apple will be launching a new stand-alone music app for Mac, as well as a new and improved TV app and a podcast app.

BTW: ‘Streaming’ made up 75% of the music industry’s revenue last year.

https://www.npr.org/2019/06/03/729290123/itunes-death-is-all-about-how-we-listen-to-music-today

RECALL: Perdue Foods is recalling over 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may contain pieces of “bone material.” The fully cooked chicken items were produced on March 21 and shipped to stores nationwide. All recalled products have the number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. https://myfox8.com/2019/06/03/perdue-recalls-31000-pounds-of-chicken/