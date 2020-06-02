Tuesday News, JUNE 02, 2020

The first step of change is prayer. Community prayer gathering happening TONIGHT (June 2) at 7pm in Thomasville. Location: clock tower / fountain in Thomasville across the street from the Big Chair. ALL churches / all people welcome…

NOTE: Social distancing and wearing a face covering is encouraged. https://www.facebook.com/Central-Wesleyan-Church-Thomasville-147757835268420/

Guilford County Schools begin ‘drive thru graduations’ today…Seventeen schools, hosting drive-thru graduation recognition events this week, will follow an orderly procedure. Here’s what will happen…Students and their families will drive onto campus following a set route.Students will be able to exit their cars, receive their diplomas and take a picture on the stage while Pomp and Circumstance is playing.They will then return to their cars and continue their routes.Remaining events will take place between June 8 and June 16. BTW: Guilford County Schools is the third largest school district in North Carolina. https://www.yesweekly.com/education/gcs-drive-thru-graduation-events-begin-tuesday-17-schools-will-host-recognitions-this-week/article_55871ab6-a449-11ea-82ac-9b752bd79888.html

Give the Gift of Life: Blood donors are urgently needed.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations.

Those who donate blood thru June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Get the donation App. It’s faster: https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

*Curfews remain in place for Greensboro and High Point til further notice.

Hours: 8pm til 6am the next morning in response to weekend violence

Three people were arrested overnight in Greensboro for violating the Mayor’s temporary ‘curfew’. Downtown businesses were vandalized Saturday and Sunday nights. Peaceful daytime marches turned violent later in the evening(s) over the weekend.

Peaceful Assembly: Making our voices heard.

*Winston-Salem experiencing its third straight day of PEACEFUL marches on Monday. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-sees-its-third-straight-day-of-peaceful-marches/

“Keep it PEACEFUL”

In a powerful speech delivered during a prayer vigil Monday, George Floyd’s younger brother Terrence called on protesters to demonstrate peacefully, rebuking the riots that have broken out across the country.

Since then, protests have broken out. While there have been countless peaceful demonstrations, there have been numerous violent riots around the U.S.

Terrence Floyd called an immediate end to the violence.

He equated the violent riots to drinking, explaining it “might feel good for the moment, but when you come down, you’re gonna wonder what you did.”

“My family is a peaceful family,” Terrence Floyd said. “My family is God-fearing. Yeah, we’re upset. But we’re not gonna take it, we’re not gonna be repetitious.”

BTW: George Floyd was killed last Monday by a former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, until he died. Mr. Floyd was unarmed and cooperative. The officer has since been arrested and charged with murder.

https://www.faithwire.com/2020/06/01/my-family-is-god-fearing-george-floyds-brother-gives-powerful-speech-demanding-peace/

Tick Season in North Carolina

More than 35,000 cases of tick-related illnesses were reported in 2009, making ticks one of the leading carriers of disease in the United States.

“Only about 60% of people who contract tick-associated illnesses remember or recognize the tick bite. Ticks can be hard to determine due to their small size, bites that occur in a difficult-to-see location, like behind the knee or on the scalp, or the tick can fall off before a person can check for them.”

-Dr Christopher Ohl, MD, Infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist.

Tips on how to stay say on the News Blog…

https://www.wakehealth.edu/Stories/Avoiding-and-Removing-Ticks

Several Walmart Supercenter stores in Winston-Salem closed early yesterday because of ‘threats’ posted on social media. Walmart stores that closed early on Monday reopened at 8am this morning. Officials suggest that Walmart may continue closing stores in select markets as a safety precaution for customers and their associates. www.journalnow.com/news/local/walmart-stores-close-early-in-winston-salem-over-social-media-rumor/article

For the first time since 1948, there will be no East-West All-Star high school games in Greensboro this summer. The N.C. Coaches Association, which runs the annual games – highlighting football, basketball and soccer – and the accompanying coaching clinics, announced late last week that it was canceling the games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/coaches-association-cancels-east-west-all-star-games/

Deadline looming: Governor Cooper has a Wednesday deadline on whether the state can fully accommodate the RNC’s national convention scheduled to begin Aug. 24 in Charlotte. The Republican National Committee is requesting “NO coronavirus-related restrictions on attendance, or hotel and restaurant capacity”.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/rnc-sets-wednesday-deadline-for-response-on-n-c-convention/

North Carolina has received a $6 million-dollar Federal grant to support jobs and workforce training to help address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Governor Cooper, “This grant will help workers and families that have been struggling financially due to COVID-19 get back on their feet.”

These Dislocated Worker Grants are funded under the (CARES) Act.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-receives-federal-covid-19-employment-and-training-grant?fbclid=IwAR0HCoZf1bMhjBHqGmb4PaEn7T1e7kzWtyOW0Dm41H4ryLS_pV9WfyX5fsI

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)