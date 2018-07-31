Tuesday News, July 31, 2018

Final Day: Senior Services of Forsyth County needs our help, supporting senior citizens in our community. You can drop off donated items from their “Christmas in July” Wish List at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch office in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive through the end of business – TODAY.The Wish List includes: non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Even iTunes gift cards!

Details: http://www.seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-in-july-2018-2/

If you are a Duke Energy customer, expect a ‘bump’ in your power bill.

The typical household will see an increase of around 84 cents.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/power-bills-rising-slightly-for-duke-energy-households-in-central/article_be48a2a4-cfe3-5e17-ba6b-7e505cb7ffd6.html\

Harris Teeter will now offer ‘gas’ in Clemmons?

A store-branded gas station is planned in the parking lot of the Tanglewood Crossing shopping center off Clemmons Road and Hwy 58 in Clemmons.

INFO: https://www.harristeeter.com/faqs/description/Fuel%20Points.

Big Mac turns 50 this year

Remember this slogan: “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun”

The back story… In 1967, Jim Delligatti lobbied McDonald’s to let him test the burger at his Pittsburgh restaurants. Later, he acknowledged the Big Mac’s similarity to a popular sandwich sold by the Big Boy chain. Well, it worked. The Big Mac was added to the national menu in 1968. Other ideas from franchisees that hit the big time include the Filet-O-Fish, Egg McMuffin, Apple Pie (once deep-fried but now baked), and the Shamrock Shake.

Selling an iconic burger to the next generation? A McDonald’s franchisee fretted in 2016 that only one 1 in 5 millennials has ever tried the Big Mac. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/years-on-mcdonald-s-and-fast-food-evolve-around-big/article_09b50b8a-ea99-5c8b-ad7c-29bc7d2d4b55.html

Alex Trebek is suggesting – life without – “Jeopardy?”

The 78-year-old said the odds are 50/50, “or less,” he won’t return to the game show when his contract expires in 2020. Trebek has hosted Jeopardy since 1984.

Trebek says he’ll continue if he’s still enjoying it but he also wants to make an “intelligent decision” when it’s time to hang it up. -Fox News

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types due to a mid-summer blood shortage. And Amazon is sweetening the deal to donate blood.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets from now (July 30) through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially.

Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together for more details.

The Hanesbrands Sample Sale is coming up August 15 – 18, 2018

Times each day: 10am – 7pm

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/

Traffic Alert: Greensboro / Waterline repairs

Some streets in the College Hill neighborhood will be affected…

*Spring Garden Street between S. Tate and Mendenhall streets will be closed from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

*Joyner Street between Spring Garden Street and Oakland Avenue will be closed all day through Wednesday. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

Peters Creek Parkway bridge over Business 40

Workers will tear down the old Peters Creek Parkway Bridge this weekend

Aug. 3-5, closing a portion of Business 40 near the interchange.

Looking Ahead…

When finished, the new Peters Creek Parkway bridge over Business 40 will have seven lanes: Three lanes in each direction plus a turn lane…

The replacement of the Peters Creek Parkway bridge and interchange is a major component of the Business 40 upgrade that starts in earnest this fall with a months-long closure of about a mile of the downtown freeway.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business_40/peters-creek-parkway-to-be-closed-at-business-bridge-on/article_4a6f6a6a-4a90-5178-b55b-bbf02e44c472.html

The 3rd Annual ‘Run For Grace 5k’

Hosted by Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington

Benefitting the ‘Workshop of Davidson’

Date Saturday, August 11, 2018. Registration at 7am, Run at 8am

Walking or running strollers are allowed

No animals allowed.

Children under 13 years of age must be supervised by an adult.

Music provided by WBFJ

Race results will be posted electronically after each participant crosses the finish line. Light refreshments will be available to race participants at completion of event.

Register through August 9 or day of the run: http://jonesracingcompany.com/runforgrace5k/

Questions? Contact: Tina Poindexter @ 336-247-1078

Tammy Allen @ 336-596-6695

Rev. Richard Moore 336-425-5610