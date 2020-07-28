Search
Tuesday News, July 28, 2020

Verne Hill Jul 28, 2020

Today is National Chocolate Milk day…

According to historians, chocolate milk was invented by Jamaicans in 1400’s.

An Irish physician actually brought the milk recipe back to Europe and sold it as medicine.

Chocolate milk tastes best when served between 35 and 40 degrees.

Chocolate milk is a great post workout recovery drink, thanks to the ratio of carbs to protein.   Some of us think chocolate milk comes from brown cows?

https://www.uda.coop/news/chocolate-milk-facts/

 

Update: Voluntary workouts for all high school ‘fall sports’ in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system will begin this Monday, (Aug 3).

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/limited-workouts-for-high-school-sports-will-begin-aug-3-in-winston-salem-forsyth-system/

 

The Guilford County Board of Education will meet at 3pm this afternoon to vote on the reentry plan for students and teachers. Classes will start on August 17.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/guilford-board-education-expected-vote-reentry-plan/

 

UPDATE: The FDA has issued a new warning to avoid nearly 90 hand sanitizers that contain methanol or wood alcohol, a substance that is toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested.  https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/methanol-hand-sanitizer-recall.html

 

What about those ‘seed packets’?

If you receive mysterious seeds from China, don’t plant them, suggests a memo sent out by the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

Officials in several states including North Carolina are getting reports of residents receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail that appear to be sent from China. Those shipments may be linked to an online scam.

If you have gotten some of of those seed packets contact the state’s Plant Industry Division at 800-206-9333 or newpest@ncagr.gov.  *on the News Blog!

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article244515977.html

 

Record Breaking: The Fauci card is a HOT commodity.

The Topps NOW limited edition baseball trading card featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci winding up for his infamous first pitch has become the TOP selling baseball card in history of the company…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/2020/07/27/dr-anthony-fauci-topps-baseball-card-breaks-company-sales-record/5519546002/

 

For the star gazers: The annual Delta Aquariids (aqua-rids) meteor shower will be providing a ‘light show’ this week, weather permitting.

Look to the southern sky, you may see up to 25 meteors per hour.

NOTE: To best view a meteor shower, “find an open sky away from artificial lights, lie down on a reclining lawn chair and look up,” recommends EarthSky.org.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/24/meteor-showers-delta-aquariids-and-alpha-capricornids-coming-soon/5503805002/

 

Mac n Cheese (Do-Do Do Do Do)   Baby Shark macaroni and cheese is now available exclusively at Walmart stores.  The new mac n cheese (costing 50 cents per box) includes pasta shaped like Baby Shark (along with other characters), which your kids (or grandkids) will surely recognize from the song. The box also includes a maze on the back that can keep kids busy while you cook their meal.

https://www.simplemost.com/buy-baby-shark-mac-cheese-walmart-50-cents/

 

 

NOW HIRING:  Goodwill is looking for talented, energetic people to fill immediate openings at their stores and donation centers.

Both full-time and part-time jobs available with multiple shift times.

Jobs include: Cashier, Clothes Hanger, Donations Assistant plus management positions.   Apply today at www.jobsatgoodwill.org.

 

 

Large-scale trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines have begun.

The first large-scale American trial to test a vaccine began Monday in Savannah, Georgia, when the first participant received a shot in the arm. To test for safety and effectiveness, 15,000 people will get two shots of the candidate vaccine a month apart. Another 15,000 will receive a placebo on the same schedule.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/07/27/large-scale-trials-possible-covid-19-vaccines-begin/5518981002/

 

 

Major League Baseball postponed two games on Monday after 14 Miami Marlins players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

 

Oprah Winfrey’s monthly magazine will end its ‘print edition’ at the end of 2020 after two decades.  CNN

 

Jody Daniels will take command of the US Army Reserve, becoming the first woman in the Reserves 112-year history, following her promotion to lieutenant general.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/07/28/barrs-house-appearance-emmy-nominations-5-things-know-tuesday/5513820002/

 

Princess Cruises cancels cruises through the middle of December.

The extension means none of its ships will sail from the US until at least Dec. 16, taking the line’s suspension far beyond the CDC’s “no-sail order” set to expire on Sept. 30. 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2020/07/22/princess-cruises-cancels-100-sailings-across-globe-through-dec-15/5489557002/

