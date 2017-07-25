Tuesday News, July 25, 2017

Today is July 25th … 5 MONTHS til Christmas
JOB FAIR happening tomorrow: German Grocery retailer Lidl (LEE-dul) needs workers at its planned (Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway) location #2 in Winston-Salem
Job Fair Location: Goodwill Career Center on University Parkway
When: This Wednesday (July 26) from 1 to 3 p.m.
Bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for an interview. INFO: 336-724-3625 or email to sbutner@goodwillnwnc.org. https://goo.gl/R4nDos
Do you talk with your hands? It could help in your next job interview.
All the gesturing helps emphasize important points and shows you’re relaxed. Experts say that ‘hand talkers’ are more likely to get hired!
Most kids LOVE water parks. It’s not just an adventure for the whole family – it’s also a great way to cool off in the summer heat. However, most water parks are not exactly designed for people with disabilities. Until now.
The Morgan Inspiration Island (now open) in San Antonio, Texas is a water park specially built for people with disabilities. The whole park, which opened in June, is wheelchair accessible and is designed to give all children a chance to fully enjoy various water games and pools. BTW: All persons with disabilities are welcomed into the park – FREE of charge. https://goo.gl/4qcWPN
Three people were injured in a shooting at a Lexington shopping center parking lot yesterday evening around 6:40pm. This was NOT a random shooting and that all parties knew each other. The shooting suspect is in custody. Fox 8
Quick Tips to help keep your produce ‘Frig Safe’…
-Cucumbers and bell peppers: top shelf, near the front
-Green beans and lettuce: in the crisper, wrapped in a paper towel.
Tomatoes: Keep out of the fridge, on the counter, away from sunlight
*29 ways to make that fresh produce last longer on the News Blog
Source: Clark Howard https://goo.gl/4aNXUe
RECALL: Three specific flavors of 28-ounce cans of Bush’s baked Beans being recalled because of defective cans. Flavors include: Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. https://goo.gl/ejtiKk
FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on B-T-S items
Final Week to help us “Stuff the Bus”
**WBFJ will be ON-LOCATION this Wednesday (11-1pm) at the Five Below location on Hanes Mill Road (off University Parkway) in northern Winston-Salem
…collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs (WS). Details at wbfj.fm
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
