Tuesday News, July 24, 2018

RECALL: Pepperidge Farms is recalling four types of Goldfish Crackers. Reason: There is a chance that ‘whey powder’ used in the seasonings contains salmonella. The four types of crackers included in the recall are:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/24/goldfish-crackers-recalled-amid-salmonella-scare/824797002/

FYI: Earlier in the week the makers of Ritz Crackers voluntarily recalled 16 varieties of its Ritz Crackers products, due to contaminated whey powder.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ritz-cracker-ritz-bits-mondelez-global-salmonella-recall-2018-07-22/

TIP: Depending on the time of year, your ceiling fan should rotate in a different direction.

Summer = Counter clockwise: In the summer, your ceiling fan is meant to cool, so you’ll want it to push air down. This forces the airflow to hit you directly. So, the ceiling fan should be rotating in a counter-clockwise direction.

BTW: A downward draft from a ceiling fan can make you feel up to 8 degrees cooler.

Winter = Clockwise: In the winter, you want a warming effect, you should switch the direction of the fan to clockwise, forcing the warm air near the ceiling (remember, heat rises) back down. https://www.cnet.com/how-to/how-to-use-ceiling-fan/

Cook-at-home, my Pleasure? Chick-fil-A will become the first ‘fast food service’ restaurant to offer full ‘meal kits’ next month as the company test markets the meals in its Atlanta stores. The meals include chicken flatbread, crispy dijon chicken, chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas and pan-roasted chicken. Each will cost $15.89 and serve two people. Chick-fil-A says the meals can be cooked at home in about 30 minutes. BTW: Meal Kits are growing rapidly in popularity and now generate more than $2 billion a year in revenue!!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/07/23/chick-fil-test-meal-kits-atlanta-restaurants-next-month/816526002/

Tim Tebow’s major league debut will likely be put on hold after his latest setback.

The Mets minor-leaguer and former Heisman Trophy winner broke the hamate bone in his right hand that will require surgery (likely on Tuesday). Tebow is likely out for the season — preventing him from becoming a possible September call-up.

Sad news: Tebow, an outfielder, was enjoying the finest month of his minor league career.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/mets/2018/07/23/tim-tebow-mets-broken-hand-baseball-binghamton/820002002/

Should ketchup go in the fridge or the pantry?

In short, YES.

Your ketchup can stay in the pantry when it’s unopened and even after it’s opened for up to a month (roughly 30 days), but it will last longer and taste fresher if you keep it in the fridge after it’s been opened.

“Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable,

but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality.”

https://refrigerators.reviewed.com/features/the-great-ketchup-debate?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab

Moms are taking to social media to call out popular retailers (including Target and Walmart) for their limited selection of girls’ fashions.

One mom, who uses the name Assignment: Mom, shared a post of her frustrations with the Target department store chain on Facebook.

“Dear Target, You know I love you … but we need to talk about tween girls for a minute. More specifically, we need to talk about what you’re offering them in the athletic wear department these days. It’s ridiculous.” The Midwestern mom of four goes on to describe how she turned to Target to purchase athletic shorts for her nearly 10-year-old daughter, who is going to basketball camp.

However, Target has said their shorts have actually been getting longer in recent years in a statement to Fox News:

“We offer three types of shorts for girls: short, midi and Bermuda. Over the last few years, we’ve actually been going longer, not shorter … this is the case even with our short shorts. We lengthened them over a year ago and have seen a very positive response to the range of length, particularly with midi and Bermuda.

http://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/2018/07/19/moms-slam-target-walmart-for-hooker-style-shorts-for-tweens.html

Happy 81st Birthday, Krispy Kreme

Visit Krispy Kreme this Friday, July 27, and get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops.