Tuesday News, July 23, 2019    

Showers and thunderstorms with ‘cooler’ temperatures today… Highs in the mid-70s?

Greensboro police have seen a ‘spike’ in car ‘break-ins’ across the city.

According to the department, car ‘break ins’ is up 49% compared to this time last year. Police are not concentrating on one location, the crimes are happening all over the city. https://myfox8.com/2019/07/22/greensboro-police-see-spike-in-car-break-ins-across-the-city/

137 local jobs are at stake as IFB Solutions in Winston-Salem faces the loss of a federal contract. IFB has been providing prescription eyewear products to the VA since the late 1990s. Officials with IFB are lobbying Congress, including members of the North Carolina delegation, for help.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/local-jobs-at-stake-as-ifb-solutions-faces-loss-of/article_6d18e98c-13af-5c1e-8c8a-95e47216ba87.html

A state House bill that would bar felons running for sheriff — loosely known as the “Gerald Hege Bill” — is headed to the House floor in Raleigh.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/local/gerald-hege-bill-headed-to-house-floor-bill-would-bar/article

Praise…

That 16 year old boy who was missing in Clemmons on Sunday was found around lunchtime yesterday after an 18 hour search.

Kendrick Adam Penner, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, was found safe less than a mile away from his home in Clemmons.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/22/helicopter-k-9-brought-in-amid-search-for-16-year-old-missing-from-clemmons/

Shades of Blue? Durham and Chapel Hill are ranked among the most educated cities in America. They came in at #4. Raleigh is ranked #13.

The ranking was put together by personal finance website WalletHub.

In case you missed it…

Check out the surprise Military Homecoming at Camp Hanes

on our WBFJ Facebook page.

After being deployed for a year, Stephen Boissey, a member of the Army National Guard, could only use his phone or computer to talk to his family.

Boissey wanted to make his return home memorable for his kids (ages 6 and 8) who have been at Camp Hanes last week.

Camp Hanes staff helped with the surprise. Stephen was hidden in a giant box before campers walked down to a routine campfire event.

Boissey’s kids were ‘hand-picked’ from the campers to see what was hidden in the box. They lifted it up to find their dad inside. Can you say PRICELESS!

(Military homecoming viral videos NEVER get old!)

BTW: Stephen Boissey is a member of the Army National Guard and a Winston-Salem police officer. And, Boissey worked at YMCA Camp Hanes more than a decade ago.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/heartwarming/unboxed-nc-military-dad-pulls-off-epic-homecoming-surprise-at-camp-hanes/83-0490d7a6-b52a-4386-98be-fa0aa8e78ef8

https://www.wxii12.com/article/soldiers-homecoming-surprises-his-children-at-camp-hanes/28441434

Traffic + Weather

The Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown Winston-Salem

Over ‘half way’ complete and ahead of schedule!

Business 40 could reopen as soon as the spring of 2020, weather permitting. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-on-track-to-reopen-in-spring-of-here-s/article_a49b8a67-7801-5cf5-933d-5b894e3da3ce.html

*The new Liberty Street Bridge over Business 40 is now open!

*Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway

Lane closures thru early October