Tuesday News, July 21, 2020

Tuesday News, July 21, 2020

Today is National Junk Food Day

Enjoy the snacks today. Tomorrow, however, it’s back to a healthy diet.

Did you know…

The average American eats about 25 pounds of candy per year.

Americans consume about 45 slices of pizza annually.

 

Heat Advisory: The heat and humidity (feel like temperature) over 100 degrees

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Check on relatives and neighbors

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

 

People’s Pharmacy: Sunscreen doesn’t seem to interfere with Vitamin D synthesis

We know this seems to contradict popular wisdom about sunscreen, but a review of the medical literature concluded that daily sunscreen application does NOT seem to interfere with skin synthesis of vitamin D. The studies found in the British Journal of Dermatology (Nov 2019).

https://journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-garden/peoples-pharmacy-moderate-sunscreen-doesnt-seem-to-interfere-with-vitamin-d-synthesis/

 

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen helps protect you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

       Here are some helpful tips when it comes to sunscreen

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date!  (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

 

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons has been named the Sheriff of the Year by the North Carolina Law Enforcement ‘Torch Run for Special Olympics’.

The annual award is given to a sheriff in the state that actively supports North Carolina Special Olympics through participation in events, fund raising efforts and other events.

Simmons said Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run is a very important cause which he wholeheartedly supports and will continue to support.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office raised almost $50,000 for the organization last year. https://www.gastongazette.com/news/20200720/simmons-awarded-sheriff-of-year-by-nc-special-olympics

 

 

Play Ball: Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the opening day game against the Washington Nationals vs the New York Yankees this Thursday.

Fauci – a top infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force – is a Nationals “superfan,” according to the team.  Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League baseball games will be played without fans and extra precautions will be taken for players.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/dr-fauci-to-throw-first-pitch-at-opening-day-for-washington-nationals/

 

 

More people are getting tested for the coronavirus in the US, and that’s putting a strain on diagnostics labs and creating significant delays for test results. Labs are working to scale up their capacity and hope to be able to perform about 150,000 tests each day by the end of the month.

Some good news: Meanwhile, results from trials involving three different coronavirus vaccines have now been released, and all of them show positive results and appear to produce proper immune responses. https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/21/us/five-things-july-21-trnd/index.html

 

Pray for order to be restored.  After nearly two straight months of rioting in Portland, Oregon, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s main concern is not the destruction of his city, but the presence of federal officers in his city trying to stop the chaos.   Portland police declared a riot Saturday night after hundreds of demonstrators broke into the Portland Police Association building and set it on fire. Protestors were chanting, “Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/july/portland-is-being-destroyed-but-mayor-wants-federal-officers-out-of-city-nbsp

 

Prager University, a non-profit organization that promotes awareness on critical issues happening in America, has launched a national campaign to show support for law enforcement officers.   

The objective of “Back The Blue” is to share messages that advocate for the men and women who risk their lives to protect and serve the public.

The initiative is going on now through this Friday (July 24) and people can become involved online and offline.  Online participants can post encouraging videos and photos recognizing how critical it is to have law enforcement officers to keep society safe.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/dr-fauci-to-throw-first-pitch-at-opening-day-for-washington-nationals/

 

4.7 million – That’s how many people the Transportation Security Administration said it screened last week, down from about 4.8 million the previous week. It’s the first dip in air travelers since April, and overall, the number is only about a quarter of the number of travelers screened on the equivalent days in 2019.  CNN

 

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

