Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, July 20, 2021

Tuesday News, July 20, 2021

Verne HillJul 20, 2021Comments Off on Tuesday News, July 20, 2021

Like

Fact: The average price of a new car has jumped to $40,000 dollars due to the ongoing chip shortage. And your used car is likely worth some serious cash.

According to new research from Edmunds, vehicles sold at dealerships with odometers showing from 100,000 to 110,000 miles saw values jump by nearly $4,000 dollars.

Yes, four grand.  The higher values for 100,000-mile cars isn’t just related to the pandemic, though. In fact, Edmunds said better technology and engineering is leading cars to much longer lifespans.

https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/old-high-mileage-car-value-clunker-cash-chip-shortage/

‘Do I Keep, Trade, or Scrap my Clunker?’ Check out the News Blog…

https://www.kbb.com/car-advice/cash-for-clunkers-part-iii-do-i-keep-trade-or-scrap-my-clunker/

 

New research finding that most romantic relationships start as friendships.

Contrary to the popular perception that love typically sparks from passion, a new study finds two-thirds of romantic relationships begin as long-term friendships.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/health/romantic-relationships-start-as-friends-wellness/index.html

 

The Dow tumbles 700 points for its worst drop since October as investors fear a Covid resurgence.   https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/18/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html

 

Students and staff need to be fully masked, regardless of vaccination status for the opening of the school year this August. That’s the recommendation of the

American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday. That differs slightly from CDC guidelines issued earlier this month that only unvaccinated students and staff need to be masked.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/vaccinated-or-not-medical-group-says-students-staff-should-be-masked-at-the-start-of/

 

The billionaire space race continues.  Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and three crewmates travelled into the ‘edge of space’ this morning.

BTW: Today is the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/space/bezos-set-to-become-next-billionaire-in-space-with-tuesday-morning-launch/

 

Beginning today (July 20), Forsyth County residents will be eligible to get a $25 gift card for getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.  The gift cards are available to the first 1,000 adults (only) through the Forsyth County health department.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/vaccination-gift-cards-to-make-forsyth-debut-on-tuesday-only-county-health-department-has-them/

Have questions about getting your Covid-19 vaccination? 

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/other-procedures

*Find a vaccination location near you at the News Blog   https://myspot.nc.gov/

 

TobyMac, Amy Grant, Steven Curtis Chapman, Lauren Daigle, for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin, Michael W. Smith, and many others will be featured in the new documentary film tracing the roots of contemporary Christian music.

“The Jesus Music” was directed by the Erwin Brothers who are known for films such as “I Can Only Imagine” and “I Still Believe”.

Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant also serve as executive producers on the Lionsgate film. The Jesus Music documentary releases in theaters on October 1.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/july/tobymac-amy-grant-lauren-daigle-featured-in-new-film-the-jesus-music

 

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo begin this Friday (July 23) and run until August 8.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post"The Jesus Music" documentary comes out Oct 1
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

FAITHFEST

Wally DeckerJul 20, 2021

“The Jesus Music” documentary comes out Oct 1

Verne HillJul 20, 2021

Powerful Tools for Caregivers begins July 20

Verne HillJul 19, 2021

Community Events

Jun
1
Tue
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
Summer Day Camp @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
Jun 1 – Jul 30 all-day
Registration: $175.00 (per person, per week)  /  For Kindergarten – 6th grade http://www.tbcanow.org 336-996-7573  ext.121 Summer Camp weeks include… June 1-4 June 7-11 June 14-18 June 21-25 June 28-July 2 July 6-9 July 12-16 July[...]
Jun
14
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 14 – Aug 20 all-day
The Summer Camp runs weekdays beginning June 14 – August 20 from 7:00am – 5:30pm and is for school-aged children. Preschool is also available! 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
Jun
28
Mon
all-day Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 28 – Aug 12 all-day
Here is the camp schedule… Youth: Ages 9-13 Weekly day camps are offered June 28 – July 29 Topics include: Coding & Gaming, STEM, Big Ideas & Problem Solving, Skill Building, Photography, Art, Drama, &[...]
Jul
18
Sun
all-day Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Jul 18 – Jul 23 all-day
Activities include: Swimming, Fishing, Hiking, Camping, Team Building Course & more! Registration: http://www.mtshepherd.org 336.629.4085 Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center is a ministry of the United Methodist Church. Throughout the year groups and individuals come to enjoy[...]
6:00 pm VBS: “Unbroken” @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Unbroken” @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Jul 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jul 22 @ 8:30 pm
For ages Kindergarten – 6th Grade To register: https://tcfnow.org/calendar/events/ 336.771.2060
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes