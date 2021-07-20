Tuesday News, July 20, 2021

Fact: The average price of a new car has jumped to $40,000 dollars due to the ongoing chip shortage. And your used car is likely worth some serious cash.

According to new research from Edmunds, vehicles sold at dealerships with odometers showing from 100,000 to 110,000 miles saw values jump by nearly $4,000 dollars.

Yes, four grand. The higher values for 100,000-mile cars isn’t just related to the pandemic, though. In fact, Edmunds said better technology and engineering is leading cars to much longer lifespans.

https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/old-high-mileage-car-value-clunker-cash-chip-shortage/

https://www.kbb.com/car-advice/cash-for-clunkers-part-iii-do-i-keep-trade-or-scrap-my-clunker/

New research finding that most romantic relationships start as friendships.

Contrary to the popular perception that love typically sparks from passion, a new study finds two-thirds of romantic relationships begin as long-term friendships.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/health/romantic-relationships-start-as-friends-wellness/index.html

The Dow tumbles 700 points for its worst drop since October as investors fear a Covid resurgence. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/18/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html

Students and staff need to be fully masked, regardless of vaccination status for the opening of the school year this August. That’s the recommendation of the

American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday. That differs slightly from CDC guidelines issued earlier this month that only unvaccinated students and staff need to be masked.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/vaccinated-or-not-medical-group-says-students-staff-should-be-masked-at-the-start-of/

The billionaire space race continues. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and three crewmates travelled into the ‘edge of space’ this morning.

BTW: Today is the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/space/bezos-set-to-become-next-billionaire-in-space-with-tuesday-morning-launch/

Beginning today (July 20), Forsyth County residents will be eligible to get a $25 gift card for getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The gift cards are available to the first 1,000 adults (only) through the Forsyth County health department.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/vaccination-gift-cards-to-make-forsyth-debut-on-tuesday-only-county-health-department-has-them/

Have questions about getting your Covid-19 vaccination?

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/other-procedures

*Find a vaccination location near you at https://myspot.nc.gov/

TobyMac, Amy Grant, Steven Curtis Chapman, Lauren Daigle, for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin, Michael W. Smith, and many others will be featured in the new documentary film tracing the roots of contemporary Christian music.

“The Jesus Music” was directed by the Erwin Brothers who are known for films such as “I Can Only Imagine” and “I Still Believe”.

Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant also serve as executive producers on the Lionsgate film. The Jesus Music documentary releases in theaters on October 1.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/july/tobymac-amy-grant-lauren-daigle-featured-in-new-film-the-jesus-music

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo begin this Friday (July 23) and run until August 8.