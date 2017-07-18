Tuesday News, July 18, 2017

Summer Safety Tips…

Keep Hydrated… Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)… Check on those outdoor pets

Sunscreen 101: Tips to keep from getting burnt…

-Shake the bottle. This helps to distribute the ingredients throughout the bottle.

-Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

-Re-apply every two hours.

Reminder: Major DETOUR this weekend in Winston-Salem

Hwy 52 both directions between the two 40’s

Hwy 52 will be CLOSED between Bus 40 and I-40

Friday night (10pm) thru Monday morning (5am) July 21 – July 24

Reason: To remove the Rams Drive bridge over Hwy 52…

BTW: The new Research Parkway will be OPEN

but NOT accessible to Hwy 52 this weekend

Download printable map of stadium access routes [pdf/1.67mb/1p]

NC DOT https://goo.gl/nmQX58

Chick-fil-A has selected Greensboro (along with 3 other cities) selected to test new “family style” meals, with the possibility of rolling out the new menu options across the country. Family-style meals include an entree, two sides, and eight mini rolls to serve four people. You can upgrade the meal by adding entrees and sides to serve additional people. The meals start at $29.99. Customer feedback will determine if the meals will be added to menus across the country. The new meals and a few new side items are being tested in Greensboro, Phoenix, and San Antonio through Nov 18. https://goo.gl/H1u46E

The entree options include chicken strips (12-count), original Chick-fil-A chicken breasts (4-count), nuggets (30-count), and grilled chicken breasts (4-count). Side options include bacon baked beans, fruit cup, mac & cheese, side salad, and the “Superfood Side.”

Experts: Get out of the office. According to a new study, we concentrate better and feel less stressed when we fully detach from work and enjoy a real ‘lunch break’. Many Americans work right through lunch with the excuse, “Hey, if I just finish this project, it will be out of my hair and then I can relax…”

But a new study suggests that this is the wrong approach.

It turns out that taking a deliberate break from work with a short walk in the park or a bit of mindful relaxation can have powerful effects on our end-of-day concentration, stress, and fatigue. https://goo.gl/eMS5Jg

Help Wanted: Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem is looking to hire a Nurse Manager to assist with on-site, no cost ultrasounds.

Position can be full time or part time. Serious inquiries at (336) 760-3680

For a detailed list of requirements go to the News Blog at wbfj.fm

At the MOVIES…

The latest Planet of the Apes installment “War for the Planet of the Apes” nudging “Spiderman: Homecoming” out of the top spot over the weekend.

“Despicable Me 3” #3… “Wonder Woman” #6

Update: The latest Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare has collapsed overnight. Two more GOP senators announced they were not supporting the latest bill. For now, it appears that “different plan” will be an attempt to simply get rid of (or repeal) Obamacare now and work on a replacement later. *Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now seeking a “…two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered health care system that gives Americans access to quality, affordable health care.” https://goo.gl/rn5Ykj

Will restaurants accept “The Visa Cashless Challenge”?

The credit card company is offering restaurants in the US $10,000 dollars …if they stop accepting cash. The plan is to convince small business restaurants, cafés and food trucks to stop accepting cash, forcing customers to pay with credit cards or digital payments. If a restaurant opts in, it’ll get a $10,000 dollar (gift) from Visa to help pay for technology upgrades. On the flip side: Those credit card fees can majorly cut into the margins of a mom + pop business. Fees for credit card transactions can cost businesses up to 5% of their revenue. https://goo.gl/8kxQ4Y

Help us “Stuff the Bus”

FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on B-T-S items

WBFJ is encouraging you to collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs (WS)

Items Needed:

#2 pencils

Glue sticks

Erasers

Boxes of tissues

Book bag/back pack

Hand sanitizer

3-ring binders

Colored pencils Highlighters

Loose leaf notebook paper

Drop – off locations:

Krispy Kreme locations on Stratford Road, University Parkway + Lewisville-Clemmons Road. BTW: Donate one item and get a free doughnut, donate a backpack and get a dozen free doughnuts.

Five Below: Hanes Mall Blvd and Hanes Mill Road (WS)

Walmart: Main Street, Kernersville. Don’t like shopping? Give online: Donate!