Tuesday News, July 17, 2018

IHOP is celebrating their 60th birthday today. Enjoy a 60¢ short stack til 7pm at participating locations https://www.ihop.com/en/locations

Hopefully Tuesday’s Amazon Prime Day will be a better shopping experience. If you went to Amazon.com to search for Prime Day deals around 3pm on Monday you were likely greeted with various pictures of dogs and a message that read, “UH-OH. Something went wrong on our end. Please try again.”

Amazon’s website crashed as Prime Day started and problems continued through the afternoon and evening. www,Amazon.com

*If Amazon.com is working for you and you want to take advantage of the Prime Day deals, go to ClarkDeals.com to learn about the best things to buy before the sale ends!

An $8 million federal health grant has been provided to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for a lifestyle study for individuals who have Type 2 diabetes. The study will focus on cognitive decline and impairment in older adults with Type 2 diabetes who also are overweight or obese. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-secures-million-grant-for-type-diabetes-study/article_f98abae0-4cfb-5f5c-a67b-7d99d25a3c5e.html

An 8 year old girl is recovering from a freak accident on Saturday afternoon. She was hit in the head by a stray ‘falling bullet’. Anyone with information or anyone who might have heard gunshots at about 5:45pm last Saturday on Patria Street in Winston-Salem are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Hug your kids. According to research from the Children’s Hospital in Ohio, the more you hug a baby, the more their brains grow.

https://en.newsner.com/family/latest-research-reveals-the-more-you-hug-your-kids-the-smarter-they-get/

“Downton Abbey”…the movie? If you’ve been missing The Crawley family, the wait is over. Via Twitter, filming for a full length “Downton Abbey” movie begins this summer. The original PBS show cast is returning. The screenplay is being written by the show’s creator, Julian Fellowes, but the film’s plot has not yet been revealed.

BTW: The Downton Abbey finale on PBS was in 2016.

https://www.simplemost.com/downton-abbey-movie-officially-set-2019/

This season, several Major League Baseball stadiums are allowing patrons to enter by scanning their fingertips, something called ‘biometric ticketing’.

According to Fox Business, the plan is to eventually develop facial recognition as well. The cost is $15 per month. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/july/goodbye-ticket-stubs-hello-facial-recognition-biometric-ticketing-coming-to-a-ballpark-near-you

The 89th MLB All-Star Game happening TONIGHT in Washington D.C.

The All-Star Game festivities get underway at 7.30pm on Fox. *Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper dazzling the hometown crowd in winning Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Feel Lucky? The 10th-largest Mega Millions payout in history — estimated $375 million — will be up for grabs tonight… https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/

Job Alert: Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking “work-from-home” agents in the Triad. These are great work-from-home, full time positions with benefits.

UPDATE: All individuals who are interested in applying must complete the on-line application and schedule interview time by no later than Wednesday, July 18.

FYI: These entry-level positions will be the first point of contact for guests looking to design a vacation on the cruise line, which visits 300 destinations globally.

To apply, visit:

https://careers.ncl.com/psc/ehr9p/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=1&JobOpeningId=5528&PostingSeq=1&

Long Jewelers in Winston-Salem is closing. Phillip Long and his wife, Pamela are closing the store on Hanes Mall Boulevard to pursue other interests. A liquidation sale is underway… BTW: The Long Jewelers in King will remain open.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/long-jewelers-closing-store-off-of-hanes-mall-boulevard-liquidation/article_7463a1e9-a334-5e72-a7c2-1e57fa13aaf8.html

The World’s Largest ‘Chest Of Drawers’ in High Point is up for sale…

The iconic furniture building on Hamilton Street (and the lot it sits on) is being sold in an ONLINE auction now through July 24. Details on the News Blog.

TIP: When shopping for new shoes, always shop at the end of the day when feet are at their largest, and look for the following:

Good fit; comfortably loose when worn with soft, absorbent socks

Shaped like the foot; broad and spacious in the toe area

Shock-absorbent sole; a low wedge type is best; avoid high heels

Breathable material; canvas or leather, not plastic

Comfortable the moment you put them on

Bottom line: If new shoes need to be “broken in,” it means either they were not properly designed or not properly fitted to your feet.

Read more about proper foot care on the News Blog and Facebook / wbfj

Thanks to Dr. Stuart Saunders, orthopedic surgeon / Foot + Ankle specialist at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Clemmons for stopping by to chat about “Proper Foot Care”.