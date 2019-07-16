Tuesday News, July 16, 2019  

The “Dog Days” of summer have begun.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the “Dog Days” bring us some of the hottest, most sultry days of summer – lasting through August 11.

“Houston, we have Lift-off” 50 years ago today, the Apollo 11 moon mission was launched. A Saturn (5) rocket carrying three astronauts blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Four days after the launch, on July 20, 1969, Astronaut Neil Armstrong spoke from the surface of the moon: “Houston, The Eagle has landed.” In celebration of Apollo 11 this week, lots of TV specials about the mission to the moon.

BTW: The Apollo 11 crew included Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins

Great Job Opportunity: Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Triad (and surrounding area) will be conduct interviews this morning and this afternoon with a goal of hiring up to 500 full-and part-time employees combined. The participating restaurants include six locations in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Boulevard, Hanes Mall, Peace Haven, Peters Creek, Stanleyville and Thruway) along with locations in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lexington, Mount Airy, High Point and Greensboro.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. will expand its Madison Park operations campus in Winston-Salem by up to 170 jobs as part of the new Healthy Blue Medicaid program.

Big News: Elevation Church has purchased the Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem consisting of the building and over 8 acres. The Gateway Y will remain at the location minus the Aquatic center which was closed after a flood last year.

Praise: Joni Eareckson Tada is ‘cancer-free’

Praise: Joni Eareckson Tada is 'cancer-free'

Thanking supporters for their ongoing prayers, the 69-year-old quadriplegic author, speaker, and founder of Joni and Friends received the good news from her doctor after a PET scan. BTW: Tada was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer 8 years ago, and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment. It's been a tough second bout with cancer for Tada. Earlier this year she was hospitalized with pneumonia as she was fighting the cancer.

Traffic Update: The new Liberty Street Bridge over Business 40 is now open!

The bridge opened last Saturday, July 13, one day earlier than scheduled.

*The official detour for the Marshall Street closure will continue to be Broad Street, but the opening of Liberty Street now offers a very good alternative to Brookstown Avenue (south of Bus 40). https://www.facebook.com/business40nc/

Source: The Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown Winston-Salem

TRAFFIC ALERT near downtown Winston-Salem

Lane closures are in place through early October

Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway

Expect delays during your morning and afternoon commutes.

What if your doctor told you to laugh more…

The results of a recent 15-year study indicate that HUMOR can delay or prevent certain life-threatening diseases. Other benefits from laughter include increased endorphin levels, the hormones responsible for making us feel good and for lessening pain, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Laughter can also boost your immune system and may have the ability to reduce stress, anxiety and depression. According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter works by stimulating the body’s organs and increasing oxygen intake to the heart, lungs and muscles. This triggers the brain to release more endorphins.

Proverbs 17:22

A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones

New American Standard 1977

A joyful heart is good medicine, but depression drains one’s strength.

GOD’S WORD® Translation

Good News: Sea turtles are nesting in record numbers along our coast.

More than 1,640 loggerhead sea turtles nests have been found on the state’s beaches. That breaks the state’s 2016 record.

The sea turtle nesting season typically runs from May through August.

Taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood clinics must stop referring women to abortion providers immediately, the Trump administration said Monday, declaring it will begin enforcing a new. The Health and Human Services department formally notified family planning clinics that it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, along with a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions.

The New Philly Farmers Market will be held each Thursday through Aug.15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road in WS.

The market, held on the church’s front lawn, will include produce natural goods and the church’s Moravian chicken pies. There also will be food trucks and live music.

The Charlotte Hornets will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem Oct. 11.

