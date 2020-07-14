Tuesday News, July 14, 2020

UPDATE: Governor Cooper plans to unveil his strategy for reopening K-12 schools, as well as provide an update on whether to extend limits on reopening certain businesses. A press conference is planned around 3pm this afternoon.

*Phase 2 reopening limitations has been extended through this Friday at 5pm.

Governors from several states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Oregon and Texas, have reinstated ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions in the past two weeks.

BTW: The Cooper administration continues to weigh three options for schools…

Plan A — in-person learning with key health and safety rules in place;

Plan B — same as Plan A, but with fewer children in the classroom at one time;

Plan C — remote learning for all students.

*According to state law, the first five school days are to be attended in-person.

After that, local education boards can activate remote learning.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/governor-plans-to-disclose-k-12-reopening-plans-tuesday-151-covid-19-cases-reported-over/

Allegacy Federal Credit Union has resumed limited lobby hours for most of its Triad branches. Customers are required to wear a mask before entering a branch. https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-allegacy-reopens-triad-branches-with-limited-public-hours/

The sound of silence? The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro will be played without spectators. FYI: Only about 800 or so people will be on the grounds – between the golfers and their caddies, a limited number of volunteers and journalists. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/it-will-be-different-wyndham-championship-wont-have-fans/

Deadline looming: July 15 is the ‘new’ April 15 for 2020…

You must file and pay your income taxes THIS Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension on the IRS website.

That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. More info on the news blog…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/no-more-delays-what-to-know-about-the-july-15-tax-deadline/33217680

What else can happen in 2020: New headline…

“Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado”

https://myfox8.com/news/squirrel-tests-positive-for-bubonic-plague-in-colorado/

Traffic Alert: High Point

Part of South Main Street will be closed for most of TODAY

in both directions between High Ave and Commerce Ave from 9am til 2pm…

so utility workers can install cellular equipment.

Detour for southbound traffic: High Avenue, Wrenn Street, Commerce Avenue, and Main Street.

Detour for northbound traffic: Commerce Avenue, Elm Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Main Street.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/part-of-s-main-st-in-high-point-will-be-closed-in-both-directions-during/

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

Where are the goats? Q: I cycle Salem Creek Greenway all the time and I don’t see the goats out there this year. Is there a reason for that? -C.S.

Answer: “The contractor that was responsible for the goats that managed vegetation no longer provides the service,” said Johnnie Taylor, director of operations for the city of Winston-Salem. However, he and city manager Lee Garrity both said that city staff is currently in negotiations to bring the goats back as soon as possible.

The goats were brought in to help keep the kudzu ‘in check’ in that area.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-where-are-the-salem-creek-greenway-goats/

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen use protects you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

Here are some helpful tips when it comes to sunscreen…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

Shots fired over an argument? One arrest – so far- after shots were fired inside Hanes Mall on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the mall’s lower level.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/multiple-people-fire-shots-inside-hanes-mall-in-winston-salem-authorities-say-no-injuries-were/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

In the age of social distancing and hefty nursing home visitor restrictions, residents at North Pointe assisted living facility of Archdale, get bored.

Staff started a ‘pen pal’ project for residents a couple of weeks ago.

The pen pal program seems to be a huge hit with residents.

In just a few weeks, North Pointe has received a letter from someone in every state across the nation. The company that runs North Pointe has 13 other locations in NC.

Here is the address if you are interested…

North Pointe of Archdale – Pen Pal Project

PO Box 14037

Archdale, North Carolina 27263

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-penpal-seniors-assisted-living-letters-write-archdale/