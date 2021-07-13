Tuesday News, July 13, 2021

HOT…HAZY…HUMID

Subway restaurants rolling out their new menu today (July 13) One million free sandwiches will be given away between 10am and noon. https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/06/business/subway-new-menu/index.html?

Human rights groups have received reports of “internet blackouts’ and “excessive use of force” in the aftermath of the largest anti-government protests in Cuba in decades. CNN / Fox News

A recent CDC report revealed a substantial increase in suicide attempts during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among teenagers between 12 and 17 years old. During 2020, the number of adolescents visiting an emergency department for mental health-related visits increased by 31% compared with 2019. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/july/the-medical-evidence-is-clear-school-closures-result-in-huge-rise-of-suicide-attempts-among-teenage-girls

The death toll has reached 94 as recovery operations at that Surfside condo collapse site continue near Miami. Of the 94 victims, 83 have been identified

INFO: The first advance monthly ‘child tax credit payments’ will be sent out this Thursday (July 15). There are several resources from the IRS to help you prepare. Check out the News Blog for more info!

Looming coronavirus surge?

Health experts across the nation are urging Americans to either get a Covid vaccine or follow safety precautions like masking, social distancing and hand washing! https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/13/health/us-coronavirus-tuesday/index.html

The FDA has added a new ‘warning’ about a rare neurological reaction to the Johnson and Johnson Covid-vaccine but it’s not entirely clear the shot causes the problem. The rare neurological disorder is also a known risk in some shingles and flu vaccines.

Goat giveaway?

Park officials in Hawaii are holding a lottery to ‘distribute goats to the public in an effort to preserve a national park’.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the Department of Land and Natural Resources will hold the lottery (on July 28) in an attempt to give away the animals that ‘are considered an invasive species and have overrun a National Historical Park located on the west coast of Hawaii island.

Officials are expecting to remove at least 700 goats from the park.

Headline of the Morning

“Kentucky’s Ark Encounter Celebrates 5th Anniversary,

Founder Ken Ham announces, ‘Tower of Babel’ Expansion”. Read more on the News Blog

