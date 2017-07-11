Search
Tuesday News, July 11, 2017 7-11 Day

Tuesday News, July 11, 2017 7-11 Day

Verne Hill Jul 11, 2017

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast: Sunny skies…High 92

Things to celebrate on this 7-11 Day…
Get a free small Slurpee between the hours of 11am – 7pm
at participating 7-Eleven locations.
http://www.refinery29.com/2017/07/162396/7-eleven-free-slurpee-day-2017

Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A
Dress up like a cow and get a FREE entrée, thru 7pm
https://www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day

Amazon Prime Day
What You Need to Know on the News Blog https://www.pcmag.com/news/354423/prime-day

A UK judge has given Baby Charlie Gard’s parents two days to prove their son should be kept alive.
That’s the latest in the fight to bring 11-month-old ‘Baby Charlie’ to the U-S for an experimental treatment.
BTW: Parents in Britain do not have the absolute right to make decisions for their children. It is normal for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on the treatment of a child.
Fox News https://goo.gl/tVMZoQ

Investigation continues into why a military refueling plane crashed into a soybean field about 85 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi , Monday afternoon. At least 16 people lost their lives. https://goo.gl/Aeuyan

Here’s another reason to start the day with a ‘Cup of Joe’…
Scientists now showing that those of us that drink at least ONE cup of coffee daily appear to live longer. Whether your coffee is caffeinated or decaffeinated was not a determining factor. https://goo.gl/pdRf2v

New York Yankees slugger (Aaron Judge) dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby last night, just ahead of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game tonight.

Join WBFJ at Calvary Baptist Church and Give the Gift of Life
Sponsored by our local American Red Cross.
Today through 8pm. Walk-Ins

*Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Traffic + Weather together…

Traffic Update…
Highway 52 through the construction zone in Winston-Salem
The new ‘Research Parkway’ interchange (Exit 108-B)
replacing the Ram’s Drive interchange OPENs TOMORROW (July 12)

*The parkway and interchange will allow for safer traffic flow offering direct access to downtown including, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem State University, School of the Arts and Old Salem.
BTW: A portion of Rams Drive will be shut-down for approximately four months so that that bridge can be torn down and rebuilt. https://goo.gl/aQ9PSd
Salem Creek Corridor Project

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast
Today: Sunny skies…High 92
Tonight: Mostly clear…Low 70
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Late day thunderstorm…High 95
Heat index (‘Feel Like’ temps) closer to 100 degrees
Looking ahead…
Thursday + Friday: Mostly sunny. Late day thunderstorm…High 92
The Weekend: Sunny with scattered showers. Back into the 80s

Weather on WBFJ brought to you by…
Lewisville Drug Company, YOUR hometown pharmacy
…located at 67-15 Shallowford Road in Lewisville
On the web at lewisvilledrug.com

