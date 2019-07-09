Tuesday News, July 09, 2019  

Today is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A (until 7pm)

It’s okay to dress ‘udderly crazy’ and get FREE food (one free entrée) https://www.chick-fil-a.com/cow-appreciation-day

“Give the Gift of Life”

Your one pint of blood will help save up to 3 lives in our local community.

Calvary Baptist Church in WS (corner of Peace Haven + Country Club Rd)

TODAY at the Church Gym through 8pm. All blood types needed!

Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds.

Most of us will need blood sometime in our lifetime!

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results

Breaking: Self-made billionaire Ross Perot, who ran for president in 1992 and 1996, has died at age 89 after a five-month battle with leukemia, the Dallas Morning News reported

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/billionaire-ross-perot-who-ran-twice-for-president-dead-at-89

RECALL: Several eye drops and ointments sold exclusively at Walmart and Walgreen stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile. Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate and Support Harmony products, including eye drops and gel drops. Source: USA Today

RECALL: Trash Forky? Disney’s ‘Toy Story 4’ plush “Forky” toy is being recalled due to a choking hazard. *Customers can get a full refund by visiting any North America Disney Store or by calling 866-537-7649.

Winston-Salem officials are seemingly taking a ‘slower’ path toward possibly changing the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, with the cancellation of a couple of meetings this month that were originally designed to get a potential new name before the Winston-Salem City Council in August. A name change would likely NOT go in effect til 2021. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/city-may-go-slower-on-dixie-classic-name-change/

The bill will allow Davie County sheriff’s deputies to write speeding tickets inside the gated Bermuda Run community. The bill goes into effect Dec. 1st. “This was just a quirk in the law that (Davie County sheriff’s deputies) could do everything except issue a speeding ticket,” said Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie the bill’s sponsor.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/bermuda-run-speeding-ticket-bill-approved-by-state-lawmakers/

Disney star Cameron Boyce’s cause of death is deferred ‘pending further investigation’– the announcement after an autopsy was completed Monday. The 20-year-old star was pronounced dead at his North Hollywood home Saturday afternoon after he was found unresponsive. Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Major League Baseball: Pete Alonso earned more for winning the Home Run Derby last night ($1 million bonus) than he will make the entire season with the Mets. The 24-year-old is donating a portion of the winnings to the Wounded Warrior Project and to the Tunnel to Towers. www.USAToday.com

It’s the end of the road (again) for the Beetle. Volkswagen is halting production of its latest Beetle this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. The BUG has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades – since 1938. https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/from-nazis-to-hippies-it-s-the-end-of-the/article

BTW: The Beetle is the fourth highest-selling automobile of all time.