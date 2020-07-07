Search
Tuesday News, July 07, 2020

Verne HillJul 07, 2020Comments Off on Tuesday News, July 07, 2020

Pop-up drive-in movie theater at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Midway area.OPENING NIGHT: “The Drive” is a socially distanced drive-in movie venue beginning TONIGHT (July 7) through September12 on specific dates and times.

BTW: Movies play rain or stars – windshield wipers may be required. In case of dangerous weather that requires the venue to be evacuated or a power outage, rainchecks will be offered.        thedrivemovie.com

 

Deadline looming: July 15 is the ‘new’ April 15 for 2020…

You must file and pay your taxes by next Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension on the IRS website.

That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. However, an extension to file does not mean added time to pay. So those planning on filing later should estimate what they owe and make that payment by July 15. More info on the news blog…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/no-more-delays-what-to-know-about-the-july-15-tax-deadline/33217680

 

Crime Stoppers: Investigators are stepping up their efforts to find out what happened to a Winston-Salem woman who was ‘severely injured and left for dead’ at Gateway Commons Park in May.  Authorities will go door-to-door in the neighborhood near the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard, asking if anyone has information on the death of Ella Crawley. She was 50 years old.

https://www.wfdd.org/story/authorities-canvass-area-where-winston-salem-homicide-victim-was-found

 

International students who are pursuing degrees in the US will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday.  ICE suggested that students currently enrolled in the US consider other measures, like transferring to schools with in-person instruction. There’s an exception for universities using a hybrid model, such as a mix of online and in-person classes. FYI: Visa requirements for students have always been strict and coming to the US to take online-only courses has been prohibited. https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/06/politics/international-college-students-ice-online-learning/index

 

 

Are you under attack? Peak mosquito season typically runs from April through October, when temperatures reach 80 degrees or more.

What works for you: Store-bought repellants? Homemade remedies? Citronella ?

*Natural scents that repel mosquitoes include: Orange, lemon, lavender and basil.

BTW: Studies have suggested blood types (particularly type O) make you marginally more attractive to mosquitoes.  Great?!?

‘10 Insect Bites to Look Out for This Summer—And How to Treat Them’

https://www.health.com/condition/skin-conditions/insect-bites

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If this invention saves ONE life…

Lydia Denton, a 12-year-old pre-teen inventor from Wilson, NC, created the

“Beat the Heat Car Seat.” The system can sense when a baby is overheating, then alert parents and emergency crews. This spring, she learned the car seat won first prize in the Citgo/Discovery Education Fueling Education Challenge.  Lydia and her family were thrilled to win. But she said inventing is not about the money. It’s about making the world better.  *When she’s an adult, Lydia hopes to become a biomedical engineer and an actress. For now, she wants to continue to improve her design for the car seat and eventually get it patented.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina-12-year-olds-car-seat-invention-helps-prevent-babies-from-dying-in-hot-cars/

 

88% of children who have died from vehicular heatstroke are age 3 and younger.

According to KidsAndCars.org, over 940 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990. Even the best of parents or caregivers can unknowingly leave a sleeping baby in a car; and the end result can be injury or even death.

https://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/heat-stroke/

 

 

Wake Forest Law / Pro Bono project helps provide FREE legal guidance to the residents of North Carolina economically affected by the pandemic.  

The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about – going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough.           www.wfu.law/ask         Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

 

 

With COVID-19 restrictions, the Carolina Thunderbirds are hosting their National Anthem Contest throughout the month of July – online.  Those who are interested – like singers or musical performers – will need to submit a video. A panel of judges will narrow it down to 15 finalists. Please submit a video to Kaitlyn at klusk@carolinathunderbirds.com.

 

 

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

 

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eliminating what?  A city commission will meet Wednesday as it considers a proposal to eliminate the Minneapolis police force.  The Minneapolis Charter Commission wants to replace the police department with a new “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” – that has yet to be fully defined. According to draft language of the amendment posted online, the new department “will have responsibility for public safety services prioritizing a holistic, public health-oriented approach.” The amendment would still allow for armed police officers — it calls for a division of licensed peace officers who would answer to the new department’s director. (How about just improving what still works best – a well trained law enforcement officer – that strives to protect and serve! The ‘De-fund the police’ crowd is opposed to ‘authority! Period.)

https://www.wxii12.com/article/the-week-ahead-what-you-need-to-know/33111848

