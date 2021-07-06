Tuesday News, July 06, 2021

Today is National Fried Chicken Day and restaurants across the nation are celebrating with deals. Check out the News Blog for details. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/07/06/chipotle-bogo-friends-deal-covid-vaccine/7869426002/

UPDATE: Former Casting Crowns drummer Andy Williams – who remains on a ventilator – underwent surgery (late) last week to have one of his legs amputated “above the knee” after being hit by a vehicle while Andy was riding his motorcycle to church.

Grace Chapel in Fairview, Tennessee (Andy’s church) is asking for continued prayer. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/july/pray-former-casting-crowns-drummer-remains-on-ventilator-has-leg-amputated

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to move near the lower Florida Keys, then pass over portions of Florida’s west coast later today into Wednesday.

The governor has expanded a state of emergency to cover over a dozen counties.

Elsa is posing a new threat to rescue efforts at the collapsed condo site in Surfside, just outside Miami. Lightning forced crews to pause search efforts on Monday. 28 people recovered, 117 are still missing.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/07/06/tropical-storm-elsa-nba-finals-match-5-things-know-tuesday/5327677001/

COVID-19 cases were up in nearly half of U.S. states heading into the July 4 weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials say the increases are largely a combination of two factors:

the spreading delta variant and low vaccination rates in some states.

The delta variant, which is more transmissible than other strains of the virus, is now found in all 50 states. Covid cases in South Carolina are up more than 50%.

https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/health/2021/07/02/after-long-decline–covid-19-cases-on-the-rise-again-in-the-u-s-

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the latest restaurant to provide customers an incentive to get their Covid vaccine, offering a BOGO burrito deal.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/07/06/chipotle-bogo-friends-deal-covid-vaccine/7869426002/

Game One of the NBA Finals TONIGHT.

Tip off between the Phoenix Suns VS Milwaukee Bucks at 9pm on ABC. (ESPN)

There is a ‘severe shortage’ of blood this summer!

Blood Donation: It’s Simple to give…

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

Your body is about 70% water.

Drinking enough water daily is essential to good health. Actually, the National Academy of Medicine estimates that most people need 90–125 ounces of (water) per day. *That’s more than the 8, 8-ounce glasses that we ‘think’ we need.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/how-to-drink-more-water#

TIPS: Simple Ways to Drink More Water on the News Blog