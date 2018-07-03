Tuesday News, July 03, 2018

Hot…Hazy…Humid (again)

Record High for today is 98 degrees set back in 1911

Expect to pay more at the pumps over your Fourth of July trips. AAA Carolinas saying that we are paying the highest prices for regular unleaded gas in four years, AAA. The NC average gas price is $2.59. Good News: The average price for a gallon of regular is 14 cents less than it was on Memorial Day weekend. The 4th of July holiday period lasts through Sunday.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/gas-prices-remain-at-four-year-highs-for-fourth-of

Traffic Alert: Crackdown on Distracted Driving

According to the United States Department of Transportation, driving accidents occur at a rate 23 times higher than normal…while texting and driving.

*North Carolina law prohibits texting while driving, punishable with a $100 fine.

A new study links drinking coffee to living a longer life. Enough said…

A new study by scientists at the National Cancer Institute links drinking up to eight cups of coffee per day with a decreased risk of early death, and in particular from cancer and heart disease. *An estimated 54 percent of Americans over the age of 18 drink coffee every single day, according to data from the National Coffee Association. https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018

Washing hands correctly is one of the easiest ways to avoid foodborne illnesses. Hand-washing seems pretty simple, but a recent study shows that 97% of the time, we’re still doing it wrong — which can lead to contamination of food and surfaces and result in foodborne illness.

A recent government study shows most consumers failed to wash their hands and rub with soap for 20 seconds. That’s the amount of time recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

*Foodborne illnesses sicken 48 million Americans each year, according to CDC estimates. That results in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/30/health/hand-washing-study-usda

Did you ever think that a store would stop selling CDs but continue selling vinyl records? That’s exactly what Best Buy is doing. The retailer stopped selling CDs at its stores on Sunday (July 1). As digital streaming services continue to dominate, CD sales have fallen in recent years. Target has also threatened to pull CDs from its stores.

However, in a twist, Best Buy will continue selling vinyl records for the next two years. Last year, vinyl record sales hit a 27-year-high, according to Billboard. www.billboard.com/articles/business/8097929/best-buy-to-pull-cds-target-threatens-to-pay-labels-for-cds-only-when

One former Pennsylvania resident recently cleared his conscience by paying off a 44-year-old parking ticket.

The Minersville, PA, police department received a letter last week with the return address: “Feeling guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown, CA.”

WNEP-TV reports that inside the envelope was $5 and a note that said, “Dear PD, I’ve been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years. Always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don’t give you my info. With respect, Dave.”

The fine for the 1974 parking ticket was $2, but Dave added $3 for interest.

Voting continues to name High Point’s new professional baseball team.

The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws

NOTE: All have a nod to the city’s history with furniture…

FYI: “dragon claw” refers to “dragon claw and ball” = the base foot on a piece of furniture shaped like an animal’s claw grasping a ball.

The new team name will be revealed on July 12. Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com

https://www.highpointbaseball.com/copy-of-name-the-team-contest

Praise: 12 soccer players, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach were found alive after being stranded since June 23 in some flooded caves in Thailand’s rugged, mountainous Chiang region. Now, how to get them out.

Experts are contemplating using scuba gear to drilling through the mountain to rescue the missing soccer players. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2018/07/03/cave-rescue-thai-seals-race-against-time-save-youth-soccer-team/753928002/

Sequels rule: Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Disney’s Incredibles 2 remain the weekend’s top two films, generating over $100 million combined…

*Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-2018