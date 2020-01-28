Tuesday News, January 28, 2020

Headline of the Morning: “34 years ago”

On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida claiming the lives of all seven crew members, including Ron McNair and Christa McAuliffe.

Do you remember where you were when you heard the news?

UPDATE: The CDC is urging U.S. travelers to immediately avoid all future nonessential travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak . The CDC issued a level 3 travel warning – its highest warning – late on Monday.

In a related story: A woman from our state who visited China recently has tested negative for the coronavirus. The woman arrived at RDU international airport on January 23. Given her recent travels through China, the woman, who was showing symptoms of respiratory illness upon her arrival at RDU was placed under isolated observation at Duke University Hospital so proper diagnostic testing could be performed.

The US Postal Service has raised rates on its specialty mailings

including Priority Mail, Express and Flat Rate mailings.

Good News: First-Class ‘Forever’ stamps will remain at 55 cents.

BTW: FedEx raised rates 4.9% back early January.

The NBA has postponed tonight’s Lakers / Clippers game scheduled at the Staples Center out of respect for the Lakers organization and the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and 8 others in that fatal helicopter crash on Sunday.

In his final transmission, the pilot of that helicopter that crashed told air traffic control he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer, the NTSB said Monday. When air traffic control asked the pilot what he planned to do, there was no reply… CNN

Traffic Alert: Rowan County / Salisbury

I-85 north between mile markers 74 and 76. Several NB lanes are closed for repair work thru Thursday morning (Jan 30). Contractors are repairing concrete slabs along the interstate between mile markers 74 and 76. Also, the NB off ramp at Jake Alexander Boulevard will be closed for repairs. NC DOT

Supporting Kids: To make donations for school lunch debts, drop off checks payable to WS/FCS Child Nutrition at your local school or the WS/FCS Administration Center at 475 Corporate Square in Winston-Salem; or make checks out to WS/FCS Child Nutrition and mail them to WS/FCS Child Nutrition, P.O. Box 2513, Winston-Salem NC 27102. You can request that a specific school receive the donation or that it be applied to the district’s overall lunch debt balance.

