Tuesday News, January 26, 2021

The latest from the National Weather Service. Late Wednesday night, rain is expected to change to a rain and snow mix or mostly snow by early Thursday morning, mainly along and north of Highway 64. A dusting to half inch of snow accumulation is possible on grassy areas in the Triad.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, about 25-million people are victims of human trafficking around the world.

Ways you can help fight human trafficking … https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/ways-to-fight-human-trafficking/

Fact: Reducing your energy usage will help lower your utility bills.

If you aren’t sure where to start, begin by taking a walk through your home, cleaning any vents and changing any filters that haven’t been replaced in a while. Next, seal any drafts you can find. Consider washing your clothes in cold water when possible and let your clothes and dishes air-dry overnight. Lastly, lower your water heater temperature to 120º. Check out more ‘steps you can take to reduce your monthly utility bills’ on the News Blog. SOURCE: Clark Howard: https://clark.com/save-money/how-to-save-money-on-utilities

Supply and Demand: Vaccine problems continue across the Triad

Limited coronavirus vaccine supplies are causing headaches for people trying to get appointments. Some people are finding out they will have to wait longer than they hoped for to get their first dose. NOTE: Forsyth County said one in five people getting vaccines from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health are coming from other counties.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/vaccine-problems-continue-across-the-triad/

North Carolina has launched an online ‘tool’ that helps people determine which vaccine group they are in based on age, profession and health status.

The Find My Vaccine Group tool asks users a series of short questions. In less than two minutes, people seeking a vaccine can get an idea of when they will be vaccinated (based on availability). https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

North Carolina’s “modified stay at home” curfew from 10pm to 5am

expires this Friday, January 29…

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Do you love sweet treats? A Canadian company ‘Candy Funhouse’ is hiring full-time and part-time candy testers, A.K.A. “candyologists.”

The ‘candyologists’ will be responsible for giving “honest and objective opinions” on the more than 3,000 products carried by the Ontario-based company. Candidates should have a high-school diploma, no food allergies and must be “passionate about confectionary.” The job pays $30 an hour. The last day to apply is Feb. 15.

https://fox4kc.com/news/love-candy-canadian-company-hiring-candy-testers/

(Pro-Life story) The South Carolina ‘Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act’ would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which generally occurs between the sixth and eighth week of a woman’s pregnancy. The bill is likely to pass in the state Senate. Citizens for Life have called on lawmakers to support the bill.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/january/south-carolina-passes-pro-life-bill-that-takes-aim-at-roe-v-wade

For a list of Pregnancy Care Centers in OUR community go to the News Blog!

There is forgiveness. There is hope. There is freedom in Christ.

https://www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care-centers-supporting-life-community-2/

UPDATE: Beginning Today, all passengers ages 2 and older who are flying into the United States from international locations must present a negative coronavirus test taken no more than three days before their flight or proof they recovered from the coronavirus within the past three months. Those who don’t will be denied boarding.

The CDC is hoping that the new testing requirement would help slow the spread of COVID-19 and variants, now surging in the United States. COVID-19 has killed nearly 420,000 Americans in less than a year.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/01/26/trump-impeachment-us-travel-kobe-bryant-5-things-know-tuesday/6696087002/

One year ago: Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and the eight others lost their lives in a private helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, 2020.

The Lakers have no plans for any tributes surrounding the anniversary of Bryant’s death out of respect for his family and those in the organization. The Lakers team has the day off before departing from Cleveland to Philadelphia for Wednesday’s game against the Sixers. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/01/26/trump-impeachment-us-travel-kobe-bryant-5-things-know-tuesday/6696087002/

Update: US Senators will be sworn in as members of the “Court of Impeachment” later today, one of the first steps against former President Donald Trump on charges of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Ten Republican lawmakers had joined Democrats in backing the article of impeachment.

The trial is slated to begin the week of Feb. 8.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/01/26/trump-impeachment-us-travel-kobe-bryant-5-things-know-tuesday/6696087002/

OPINION: Bipartisan censure vs impeachment trial

Instead of fracturing our country further, the Senate should censure former President Donald Trump with a truly bipartisan vote says Greta Van Susteren. Reda more…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/01/26/censure-trump-instead-holding-impeachment-trial-column/4247735001/