Tuesday News, January 25, 2022

It’s Tax season: The IRS will now accept your federal filing returns. The North Carolina Department of Revenue announcing that filing your ‘state taxes’ has been delayed. Filing will start sometime in mid-February…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-state-tax-season-filing-delayed-ncdor-shares-filing-information/38874235

Tax expert Keith Hiatt (‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro) says ‘don’t be in a rush to file. Take a second look to make sure all your documents are in order. Typically, you want to wait until the early part of February unless you are 100% sure you have these items when you file.’ Filing tools at www.irs.gov.

Tax filing deadline will be Monday, April 18, 2022!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/pandemic-continues-to-influence-tax-season/38856934

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

(New) Donate blood and get a dozen glazed doughnuts – free.

Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal. To receive the free dozen, just show up at a Krispy Kreme shop with your ‘blood donor sticker’ or confirmation through your Red Cross blood donor app. BTW: Donating to other blood donation organizations will also qualify for the free dozen of doughnuts. https://www.krispykreme.com/offers/redcross2022

Former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the keynote address at a fundraising dinner for Carolina Pregnancy Center. The South Carolina-based pregnancy are center is located in Spartanburg.

FYI: Back in November, Pence gave a speech urging the Supreme Court to overturn

Roe v. Wade one day before it heard oral arguments in the Mississippi case. https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/590758-pence-to-deliver-key-note-at-fundraising-banquet-for-south-carolina-based

January is Sanctity of Human Life month

Check out a LIST of (local) Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the recent surge.

Now, you should be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov Note: One order per address, per month!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/january/white-house-soft-launches-covid-19-test-request-website?

`REMINDER: Please DO NOT go to the ER for a COVID-19 test.

Check the News Blog for an expanding listing of sites offering Covid testing and vaccines.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

Free N-95 masks? The Federal government is rolling out these masks to the masses starting this week by way of local pharmacies and Health Departments.

Note: Up to three masks are “available to every person in the U.S.”

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/25/health/how-to-get-free-n95-mask-us-wellness/index.html

This week is ‘Radon Awareness Week’.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas released from rocks, soil, and water. It’s an odorless and invisible gas can get trapped in homes and buildings.

*The only way to know if you have unsafe levels of radon in your home or office is by testing. Find out more at WBFJ.fm, click on News: https://bit.ly/3Jc8IWA.

https://www.cdc.gov/radon/awareness.html

College Hoops

Wake Forest easy win over Boston College last night at the Joel. Tip off at 6pm.

The Deacs coming off a BIG win over the Tarheels last Saturday! www.godeacs.com

Up next: Wake on the road at Syracuse (Sat, Jan 29 at 8pm)

Wake hosting PITT at the Joel (Wed, Feb 2 at 7pm)

3 shootings within 4 hours? Greensboro police investigating a disturbing trend in overnight violence.Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/3-shootings-within-4-hours-greensboro-police-investigating-spate-of-overnight-violence/

The “roaring 20s” are about to make a comeback – the 2020s that is.

Six in 10 Americans plan to go all out in the coming years by enjoying what they missed out on during the pandemic. A nationwide survey of 2,000 adults found 70% are looking to have more fun with their finances over the next decade, with 84% planning to spend more freely because they created a financial safety net during COVID.

*Over the next decade, respondents want to spend more money on traveling, home goods and consumer electronics.

A third of those polled (31%) prefer spending money on experiences.

The study was commissioned by Alliant Credit Union and conducted by OnePoll,

https://www.studyfinds.org/roaring-2020s-pandemic-spending/

Helping those in need. A “pop-up” coat distribution event is being planned for this Wednesday (Jan 26) from 11am until 1pm at the Samaritan Ministries parking lot located at on Northwest Blvd., in Winston-Salem.

*Free coats will be distributed to anyone in need, no registration or appointment necessary, during Samaritan Ministries’ community lunch time (11-1pm).

*Coat distribution will take place outside in the Samaritan parking lot and all recipients will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

*Coats will be available, one per person per family, while supplies last.

The event (a partnership between the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem and Samaritan Ministries) is part of the 35th annual Give a Kid a Coat Campaign, providing coats to children and adults in need. BTW: New and gently used coats may be donated at any location of A Cleaner World, through February 12. Monetary donations are being accepted at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Note: Coats are also distributed every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at The Salvation Army Center of Hope Food Pantry (1255 N. Trade St) in downtown Winston-Salem. Distribution hours are 8:30am until 10am.

New: The S-A-T will soon be all-digital and shortened from 3 to 2 hours long. Starting in 2024, the digital SAT will be “easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” said Priscilla Rodriguez, with the College Board.

*80% of students said they found it less stressful, and 100% of educators reported a positive experience, according to the College Board.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/25/us/sat-test-digital/index.html