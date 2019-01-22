Tuesday News, January 22, 2019 

Today is National Hot Sauce Day

Winter Weather Advisory overnight through early Wednesday morning

*Patchy light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible overnight over the Northwest Piedmont including the Triad creating scattered SLICK spots on elevated surfaces

Today is the 46th observance of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in America. Sobering Fact: Upwards of 60 million unborn babies have lost their lives since 1973.

Some Good News: Millennials tend to lean toward being pro-life Millennials, of course, weren’t even alive for the High Court decision, and many of their parents were children themselves. But the 2018 State of Theology survey found that most Americans—52%—say that abortion is a sin, and 57% of millennials feel the same way. Source: Dr. Alex McFarland, religion and culture expert

An exclusive USA TODAY Poll of teachers finds that ‘teachers’ LOVE their job. Saying that if they could pick a career all over again, three of four would still choose teaching. *92% of teachers say they love their job, but a majority of them, 54%, also say they have thought about quitting. *In the survey, nearly four in 10 teachers say they had worked a second job over the past year to make ends meet.

*Eight in 10 said they had used their own money to buy school supplies.

*Teachers express mixed views about the standardized testing that has become increasingly common in the classroom.

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal – Another SCAM Alert…

Responding to readers that have been hounded with “an emergency call from Microsoft Windows” warning that a license key had expired and “services will be stopped on (their) computer.” Bottom Line: It’s a Scam.

A (real) spokesperson for Microsoft saying that “We never make unsolicited calls to customers offering to fix their computers.” Microsoft also warns not to ever call a number in a pop-up window on your device, saying that Microsoft’s error and warning messages never include a phone number. Also, do not give control of your computer to a third party unless you can confirm it’s a legitimate representative of a computer support team with whom you are already a customer.

If you have similar ‘fake’ calls, you can report details of your particular case to Microsoft on their website at www.microsoft.com/en-US/concern/scam.

Tips for driving on snow and ice…

Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

Drive slowly.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it.

Don’t stop going up a hill.

Stay home. Bottom Line: If you really don’t have to go out, don’t.

Be Prepared: Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires + switch out ‘old’ wiper blades.

COLD WEATHER AND YOUR BATTERY

Did you know your battery becomes less effective when the temperature drops below 32°? Be prepared: Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old… SOURCE: AAA of the Carolinas

Breakfast of Champions? This year, you can celebrate Spring early with Peeps cereal, thanks to Kellogg’s. It’s marshmallow-flavored – chicks and bunnies – cereal crisps. The limited-edition Peeps Cereal is available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $3.99. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/17/peeps-cereal-kelloggs-available-nationwide/

Democrats have asked President Trump to postpone his annual State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress (usually given inside the House of Representatives chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC), arguing security cannot be guaranteed due to the partial Government Shutdown.

*The State of the Union Address is currently set for January 29th in DC…maybe?

Breaking: State of the Union address, LIVE from North Carolina?

Tim Moore (Speaker of the NC House of Representatives) has invited the president to deliver his State of the Union address in North Carolina.

“President Trump said he was appreciative of the invitation. His team is still determining when (or where?) the speech will take place”.

BTW: Charlotte will host the Republican National Convention in August 2020.

Lexington police are investigating a ‘string of robberies’ in the Lexington area. Anyone with information, contact Lexington police at (336) 243-3302.

Breaking this morning: The Supreme Court will allow the President’s partial ban on transgender people serving in the military to take effect while court challenges continue.

Assisting the homeless community through ‘City With Dwellings’

Info meeting next Monday, January 28, 2019 at noon. Learn how you can make a difference in the lives of individuals in our community struggling with the crisis of homelessness. Sign up online: https://goo.gl/forms/8UPToPbjTV5K5Y382