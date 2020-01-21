Tuesday News, January 21, 2020

Below normal temperatures through Friday

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway today at 1pm. There is no deadline to finish the trial. Early estimates were that hearing arguments from House managers and White House lawyers, with written questions from senators, could take two weeks. If senators agree to call witnesses, senators have estimated it could take three or four weeks longer.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/here-are-the-senate-rules-for-trumps-trial-and-how-mcconnell-plans-to-expedite-it

Experts suggest that washing your hands is one of the best ways to help prevent the flu from spreading. But what about all the germs that are likely lurking on our mobile phone?

*A past study by the University of Arizona said mobile phones can carry more bacteria than a toilet seat. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why your phone could be a factor in spreading the flu. But it doesn’t have to be.

Disinfecting our devices regularly will help kill germs and viruses.

*In an interview with the New York Times, a technician from Best Buy’s Geek Squad explained his mixture, which includes isopropyl alcohol and distilled water. Simply fill a spray bottle with the mixture (60/40 alcohol) then wet a microfiber cloth. Clean your device and use a foam swab instead of a Q-tip for the tight areas.

https://www.kxly.com/dirty-devices-your-phone-could-be-contaminated-with-the-flu-virus/

https://www.health.com/cold-flu-sinus/disinfect-your-phone-cold-flu-season

Update: Holding a stack of handmade cards, Davidson County Deputy Josh Yarbrough said Monday he’s overwhelmed by community support.

Yarbrough was hit by an elderly driver on January 13 outside Churchland Elementary School while directing traffic. The impact left Yarbrough with a broken hand and arm as well as damage to his knee. Seeking forgiveness…

Despite his injuries, Yarbrough called the driver who hit him the night he left the hospital. “There’s no point in holding that stuff against people. It just builds up in you. I got enough stuff going on right now to sit there and be mad at somebody. That (doesn’t) do anybody any good,” Yarbrough said. “I do forgive her. I just hope she can forgive herself.”

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/20/davidson-county-deputy-hit-by-car-while-directing-traffic-outside-school-thanks-community-for-support/

Prayer concern for a cyclist that was involved in a hit-and -run accident on Gumtree Road in Midway late Sunday. FOX8 reporting that the cyclist, Josh Ramsey, was about to finish a bike ride when he was hit and thrown from his bike as he passed the Old Lexington Road intersection. Ramsey has multiple injuries, and it’s a miracle that he survived. *A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and -run.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/20/woman-arrested-charged-with-hit-and-run-after-cyclist-hit-south-of-winston-salem-troopers-say/

Delta Air Lines had a very good year last year. Instead of just verbally thanking its employees for the company’s strong performance, Delta is actually rewarding its employees with $1.6 billion dollars in profit-sharing bonuses – the equivalent of an additional two months’ pay. “Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people.

They deserve all the credit,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on LinkedIn.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/20/delta-thanking-employees-with-2-months-of-extra-pay/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

Wednesday is Sanctity of Human Life Day (January 22, 2020)

That’s the same date as the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade)

that legalized abortion in the US – January 22, 1973.

This Friday (Jan 24), thousands of people will make a stand for life in Washington, DC during the National ‘March for Life’

This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

BTW: “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on Friday morning…

Focus on the Family: Pro-Life Resources

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/

You have options: Abortion is NOT your only choice.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/alternatives-to-abortion-pregnancy-resource-centers/

Option Ultrasound: Since 2004, Option Ultrasound has helped save an estimated 440,000 precious moms and their babies! Research shows that an expectant mom in a crisis pregnancy is more likely to keep her unborn baby after seeing the images from an ultrasound, 60% of the time! https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/option-ultrasound-program-2/

Those chalky ‘candy hearts’ are back for Valentine’s…sort of?

This year, the hearts will only be available at drugstores like CVS and Walgreens. And many of them…will be blank with no words at all.

The latest company to produce the candy hearts ran into a few hiccups along the way. There were several delays in moving the existing Necco factory in Revere, Massachusetts, to a new facility. Then there were issues with the printers responsible for the hearts’ famous sayings like “be my friend” and “you rock.”

Read more on the News Blog: https://www.today.com/today/amp/tdna172039

Congrats: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tied the knot Monday in Cape Town, South Africa. the former NFL quarterback and Miss Universe 2017 exchanged vows they had written for each other during a sunset ceremony, according to People Magazine. “I want the vows to be perfect. I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it,” Tebow (32) told People in an exclusive interview the night before the ceremony.

The wedding featured a mix of American and South African cultures.

But one thing that wasn’t quite traditional was Tebow’s groom cake.

Instead of the typical cake made of flour, the couple opted for a cheesecake to accommodate Tebow’s keto diet.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/20/former-nfl-quarterback-tim-tebow-is-officially-a-married-man/