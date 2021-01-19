Tuesday News, January 19, 2021

Around 300 National Guard troops from North Carolina are in DC to help with security leading up to the Biden / Harris inauguration on Wednesday. In all, around 25,000 troops from dozens of states will be in the Nation’s Capital.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/state/north-carolina-national-guard-troops-heading-to-capitol-to-secure-biden-inauguration/

RECALL: Nestlé is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets because they “may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic…” The recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust.” Affected boxes have a “Best before Feb 2022″ date and lot codes of 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614, with an establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

https://myfox8.com/news/nestle-recalls-762000-pounds-of-pepperoni-hot-pockets/

Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools welcoming back students in grades 4,5, 7 and 8 – in person – for the first time since mid-March. High school students will return on Monday, January 25.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/four-more-grades-return-to-school-buildings-in-forsyth-on-tuesday/

In Remembrance. The North Carolina Executive Mansion will be illuminated TONIGHT at 5:30pm in remembrance of the lives lost through the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Cooper has invited all North Carolina cities, towns and individuals to join in this memorial by lighting buildings and porch lights.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/north-carolina-executive-mansion-will-be-lit-in-honor-of-lives-lost-to-covid-19-on-tuesday/

Men’s College Hoops

Interesting stat: Duke and UNC are both out of the top 25 for the first time since 1982. Updated: Tip-off time for the Wake Forest / UNC men’s Basketball game at 7pm on Wednesday. Reason: N.C. State / Virginia game has been postponed due to COVID. This is State’s third ACC game to be postponed this season. www.journalnow.com

Need a COVID-19 test? Check out the News Blog for how, when and where to get tested in the Triad.

Forsyth County:

https://journalnow.com/news/local/need-a-covid-19-test-heres-how-when-and-where-to-get-tested-in-forsyth/

Davidson County:

https://journalnow.com/news/local/davidson-county-announces-covid-19-vaccination-scheduling-for-this-week/

Guilford County residents register here healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2.

Outside Guilford county, register at conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

Dairi-O relocated. The newest Dairi-O on University Parkway is now located about a mile down the road from its old location which had to be abandoned due to the Northern Beltway.The new Dairi-O location is still in the Stanleyville area of northern Winston-Salem, across the street from Summit Square Boulevard

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/dairi-o-opens-new-location-in-stanleyville-with-double-drive-thru/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month.

Today’s focus: Alpha Pregnancy Support serving Davidson County.

For a complete list of Pregnancy Care centers in our area go to the News Blog

https://www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care-centers-supporting-life-community-2/

Astronaut Victor Glover recently reflected on the beauty of a sunrise and sunset from outer space. Glover, one of four other astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) posting (really cool) images on Instagram saying… “Took these photos today. I love sunrises and sunsets. They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, “weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the @iss.”

BTW: The 44-year-old told the Christian Chronicle, “…despite being on a space flight, I stay active with my ‘worship’ routines. ‘I actually have communion cups and a Bible, and we have really good internet connectivity. So honestly, I will probably continue in what we’ve been doing: virtual service, virtual giving, reading my Bible and praying.’

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/january/christian-astronaut-says-sunrise-sunset-from-outer-space-remind-him-of-psalm-30

BIO: https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/victor-j-glover/biography

Reprimanded by a car thief? Oregon authorities are on the lookout for a car thief who stole an unlocked vehicle – with a child inside – then returned only moments later, to lecture the mother about the hazards of leaving her child in an unattended car!

The car thief even “threatened to call the police on her!

The thief drove off again (without the child!). Police did locate the vehicle hours later, roughly 10 miles away in Portland. They are still looking for their suspect…

https://www.foxnews.com/us/oregon-thief-child-inside-lecture-mother-police-say

John Shelton, longtime emergency services director for Surry County, is being remembered for his professionalism and his dedication to his work.

Shelton, age 67, passed away on Sunday. Funeral arrangements pending.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/surry-county-emergency-services-director-john-shelton-remembered-for-dedication-advocacy-and-professionalism/

Traffic Alerts

Shallowford Road: Lane closure Today, Jan. 19

Lewisville: Shallowford Road in front of the gas station at Conrad Circle

Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sewer line improvements.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=426

Winston-Salem: First & Broad Streets – Closures in place through Feb. 2

First and Broad streets near Dash ballpark

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for sewer line improvements.

Only portions will be closed at any given time. Detours will be posted…

NOTE: The intersection of Peters Creek and First will not be closed.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=427

Winston-Salem

A small portion of Westgate Center Drive will be CLOSED to through traffic between Forrestgate Drive and Westbrook Plaza Drive through Wednesday, Jan 20?

*Closure will affect a popular route between Hanes Mall Boulevard and Healy Drive. Crews will be installing water and sewer connections (between 8:30am to 4:30pm) Detours will be posted. Info: https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=425