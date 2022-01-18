Tuesday News, January 18, 2022

Patchy BLACK ICE this morning. Use caution driving (and walking) on icy surfaces. Closed on Tuesday: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Davidson, Davie, Thomasville, Stokes, Surry, Elkin City and Yadkin County Schools. Also, Forsyth Tech, GTCC and Wake Forest University (Reynolda campus remote learning only)

Three Triad hospitals (including Baptist and Cone Health) have stopped COVID-19 testing for people who come to the ER – without symptoms. All Triad hospitals have reported overwhelming demand in their emergency departments, including people seeking testing, since the omicron variant surge in recent weeks.

Check the News Blog for Covid testing and vaccines sites. https://journalnow.com/news/local/3-triad-hospitals-stop-covid-19-testing-for-people-who-come-to-emergency-departments-without/article

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the recent surge of the highly-contagious omicron variant.

Most of us with a health plan can now pick up a COVID-19 test kit authorized by the FDA – at a pharmacy, a store or online at no cost. The test kits will either be free directly at the point of sale (if your health plan provides for direct coverage), or by reimbursement if you are charged for your test. Be sure to keep your receipt!!

Your plan is required (as of January 15) to provide reimbursement for 8 tests per month for each individual on the plan, regardless of whether the tests are bought all at once or at separate times throughout the month. Details on the News Blog!

https://www.cms.gov/how-to-get-your-at-home-OTC-COVID-19-test-for-free

NOTE: Starting this Wednesday (Jan 19), we will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov. To order, people only need to provide their name and a residential mailing address. If desired, people can share their email address and receive status updates on their order.

https://www.today.com/health/health/order-free-home-covid-19-tests-government-rcna12497

Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the US and Canada.

Fees going up $1 to $2 dollars depending on your plan.

BTW: Netflix still mails out DVDs in a service that requires a separate plan.

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/nation-world/netflix-upping-us-canada-prices-as-competition-grows/

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments today in a showdown over whether a Christian group’s flag should fly outside of Boston City Hall.

Here’s the back story. Outside of Boston City Hall stand three flag poles. One of them flies the U.S. flag, the second flies the state flag (for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts) , and the third flagpole is intended to celebrate other causes. Over a 12-year period, the city of Boston received nearly 300 applications for that third flagpole. They approved all of them, except one. The sole rejection came in 2017 when an organization called Camp Constitution applied to raise the “Christian flag” and hold a one-hour ceremony in honor of Constitution Day. Boston refused to fly the group’s flag…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/january/supreme-court-to-rule-on-line-between-private-and-government-speech-in-christian-flag-case

Eclipses, meteor showers and supermoons, oh my! How about that beautiful full moon (called the Wolf Moon) overnight! Skywatchers will have a busy 2022.

Details on the News Blog.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/here-are-the-meteor-showers-eclipses-and-supermoons-to-see-in-2022/

The National ‘March for Life’ is set for this Friday (Jan 21) in DC

*Pre-Rally Concert: Matthew West will be performing (11am-noon).

Rally at noon. March for Life from 1pm – 4pm https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Watch the live-streamed event on their website, Facebook, and YouTube channel.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

POLL: 2,000 employed Americans were asked to reflect on their jobs in light of the pandemic, and the results show they’re not thrilled with their current situation.

*One-third of employed Americans would switch careers for more flexibility at work. Two in five Americans would give up their benefits if it meant they could have more flexibility at their job (away from their 9-to-5 schedules). A majority of workers would trade in their benefits package for a schedule that works more for them.

Hummm: 40% would give up all of their vacation time for more flexibility?

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2022/01/one-third-of-employed-americans-would-switch-careers-for-more-flexibility-at-work/?fbclid=IwAR3Od2REs4cmpMMljorq4v2rhYy_mE7rz2QznZA-JQQA-dhP-QTgCbTpS94l

Shortage of the Week?

Can’t find printer ink? Blame it on the (computer) chip shortage!

https://www.komando.com/gadgets/printer-ink-chip-shortage/822170/?fbclid

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?cid=bloodcrisis&med=referral&source=cbs&campdesc=2022

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

A tradition of helping others.

When a Pittsburgh-area high school football coach tweeted a change to his team’s workout, he didn’t expect all the attention. Brian Delallo, the coach at Bethel Park High School, published the following tweet:

“Due to the expected severe weather, Monday’s weightlifting workout has been cancelled. Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway.

Don’t accept any money – that’s our Monday workout.”

Coach Brian explained that the ‘shoveling workout’ started with the previous coach, more than a decade earlier. “It’s about community,” Coach Brian stated. “This is another chance we have to go out and interact with our community in a positive way and show them (our neighbors) that they’re important to us.”

https://www.wxii12.com/article/football-coach-cancels-workout-assigns-team-to-shovel-snow-for-neighbors/38797156

“The phrase “fear not” is used at least 80 times in the Bible, most likely because God knows the enemy uses fear and worry to decrease our hope and limit our victories” -J Kastner

“Don’t fear, for I have redeemed you;

I have called you by name; you are Mine.”

-Isaiah 43:1