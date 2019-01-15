Tuesday News, January 15, 2019

Thousands still without power this morning. The highest number of outages: Forsyth, Stokes and Rockingham counties.

Health: Sleeping less than six hours every night could increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. Results of a new study suggesting that people who slept fewer than six hours a night were 27% more likely to develop a “buildup of plaque in the body’s arteries” (atherosclerosis) compared to those who got between seven and eight hours of sleep a night. Also, people who stayed up later had a higher mortality rate than those who go to sleep early. And ‘quality’ of sleep matters, too,

-Journal of the American College of Cardiology

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/01/15/poor-sleep-may-increase-risk-cardiovascular-disease-study/2578203002/

Day 25: ‘Partial Government Shutdown.

Presidential feast fit for a Tiger? The Clemson Tiger College football team was treated to a fast food feast yesterday during a planned visit to the White House. Fast Food…?

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said much of the staff that works in the White House residence has been furloughed due to the shutdown, “so the president is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods.” Silver trays held stacks of wrapped burgers from Wendy’s and McDonald’s.

Also pizzas by the dozens adored the candle lit banquet table.

White House cups bearing the presidential seal held the fries.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/fast-food-greets-clemson-football-team-at-white-house-celebration/article_ae030b08-91cd-53b8-b26e-a059d8a7868c.html#1

Crews removed the pedestal that once held that Confederate statue ‘Silent Sam’ from the UNC Chapel Hill campus overnight. In a surprise move, the empty pedestal has been placed into storage because of so called ‘safety concerns’.

In a statement Monday, UNC Chancellor Carol Folt had announced the plan to remove the empty base from a main quad. She also said she was stepping down as UNC Chancellor at the end of the school year.

NOTE: Folt’s surprise order drew an angry response from Harry Smith, chairman of the Board of Governors that oversees the state’s public universities. The board had given itself until mid-March to come up with a plan for the statue.

“We are incredibly disappointed at this intentional action (by Folt),” he said in a statement before the removal work began. “It lacks transparency and it undermines and insults the Board’s goal to operate with class and dignity.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/unc-removes-silent-sam-pedestal-from-campus-overnight/article_cc217f80-4ce2-5ce2-b702-665e82422c73.html

Notable Passings…

Carol Channing, Broadway actress, best known for her lead role in “Hello, Dolly” died of natural causes. Channing was 97. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation

“Jumpin’” Johnny Wilson, who helped break down racial barriers as an Indiana high school basketball star and later with the Harlem Globetrotters, passed away from pneumonia last Friday. He was 91. After a career with the Globetrotters, Mr. Wilson coached high school and college basketball, and continued to share his story. “Jumpin Johnny” moved to Virginia about two years ago to live with his son, John Wilson Jr., in Chester – who is the assistant athletic director at Virginia State University. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday in his hometown of Anderson, Indiana.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/johnny-wilson-who-was-the-oldest-living-harlem-globetrotter-dies/article_ff28dea7-478f-58b0-b4fe-84e2143d199d.html

Good Samaritan tracked down. Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen Jeff Allen got stuck in the snow as he was heading to Arrowhead Stadium in last Saturday’s playoff game. Allen tweeted that he was trying to track down “a nice guy name Dave,” who helped him get back on the road. All of a sudden, everyone in Kansas City was named Dave, as hundreds of replies came in from people claiming to be the good Samaritan. On Sunday, Allen tweeted that he found the real Dave “despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol.” For his trouble, the real Dave was rewarded with AFC Championship tickets. CNN

College Basketball:

Syracuse stunned Duke at Cameron Indoor last night (95-91) in OT.

Tonight: Wake Forest hosting NC State. Tip-off at 8pm at the Joel

This is National Pizza Week (Jan 13-19, 2019)

One in eight of us will eat pizza on any given day of the week.

Men are more likely to eat pizza than women (total consumption)?

Pizza deals: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-pizza-week-deals/

Being a good caregiver also means taking care of yourself

Caregivers have to make sure they take good care of themselves so they can help the patient cope.

Sobering Stat: For the first time ever, Americans’ odds of dying from an accidental opioid overdose are higher than dying from a motor vehicle crash.

-A study from the non-profit group National Safety Council

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/14/odds-dying-opioid-overdose-higher-than-car-crash-analysis-finds/2567996002/

Thousands still without power this morning.

The highest number of outages: Forsyth, Stokes and Rockingham counties.

Health: Sleeping less than six hours every night could increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. Results of a new study suggesting that people who slept fewer than six hours a night were 27% more likely to develop a “buildup of plaque in the body’s arteries” (atherosclerosis) compared to those who got between seven and eight hours of sleep a night. Also, people who stayed up later had a higher mortality rate than those who go to sleep early. And ‘quality’ of sleep matters, too,

-Journal of the American College of Cardiology

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/01/15/poor-sleep-may-increase-risk-cardiovascular-disease-study/2578203002/

Day 25: ‘Partial Government Shutdown.

Presidential feast fit for a Tiger? The Clemson Tiger College football team was treated to a fast food feast yesterday during a planned visit to the White House. Fast Food…?

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said much of the staff that works in the White House residence has been furloughed due to the shutdown, “so the president is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods.” Silver trays held stacks of wrapped burgers from Wendy’s and McDonald’s.

Also pizzas by the dozens adored the candle lit banquet table.

White House cups bearing the presidential seal held the fries.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/fast-food-greets-clemson-football-team-at-white-house-celebration/article_ae030b08-91cd-53b8-b26e-a059d8a7868c.html#1

Crews removed the pedestal that once held that Confederate statue ‘Silent Sam’ from the UNC Chapel Hill campus overnight. In a surprise move, the empty pedestal has been placed into storage because of so called ‘safety concerns’.

In a statement Monday, UNC Chancellor Carol Folt had announced the plan to remove the empty base from a main quad. She also said she was stepping down as UNC Chancellor at the end of the school year.

NOTE: Folt’s surprise order drew an angry response from Harry Smith, chairman of the Board of Governors that oversees the state’s public universities. The board had given itself until mid-March to come up with a plan for the statue.

“We are incredibly disappointed at this intentional action (by Folt),” he said in a statement before the removal work began. “It lacks transparency and it undermines and insults the Board’s goal to operate with class and dignity.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/unc-removes-silent-sam-pedestal-from-campus-overnight/article_cc217f80-4ce2-5ce2-b702-665e82422c73.html

Notable Passings…

Carol Channing, Broadway actress, best known for her lead role in “Hello, Dolly” died of natural causes. Channing was 97. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation

“Jumpin’” Johnny Wilson, who helped break down racial barriers as an Indiana high school basketball star and later with the Harlem Globetrotters, passed away from pneumonia last Friday. He was 91. After a career with the Globetrotters, Mr. Wilson coached high school and college basketball, and continued to share his story. “Jumpin Johnny” moved to Virginia about two years ago to live with his son, John Wilson Jr., in Chester – who is the assistant athletic director at Virginia State University. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday in his hometown of Anderson, Indiana.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/johnny-wilson-who-was-the-oldest-living-harlem-globetrotter-dies/article_ff28dea7-478f-58b0-b4fe-84e2143d199d.html

Good Samaritan tracked down. Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen Jeff Allen got stuck in the snow as he was heading to Arrowhead Stadium in last Saturday’s playoff game. Allen tweeted that he was trying to track down “a nice guy name Dave,” who helped him get back on the road. All of a sudden, everyone in Kansas City was named Dave, as hundreds of replies came in from people claiming to be the good Samaritan. On Sunday, Allen tweeted that he found the real Dave “despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol.” For his trouble, the real Dave was rewarded with AFC Championship tickets. CNN

College Basketball:

Syracuse stunned Duke at Cameron Indoor last night (95-91) in OT.

Tonight: Wake Forest hosting NC State. Tip-off at 8pm at the Joel

This is National Pizza Week (Jan 13-19, 2019)

One in eight of us will eat pizza on any given day of the week.

Men are more likely to eat pizza than women (total consumption)?

Pizza deals: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-pizza-week-deals/

Being a good caregiver also means taking care of yourself

Caregivers have to make sure they take good care of themselves so they can help the patient cope.

Sobering Stat: For the first time ever, Americans’ odds of dying from an accidental opioid overdose are higher than dying from a motor vehicle crash.

-A study from the non-profit group National Safety Council

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/14/odds-dying-opioid-overdose-higher-than-car-crash-analysis-finds/2567996002/