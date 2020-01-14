Tuesday News January 14, 2020

Periods of rain with isolated thunderstorms…High 67

Reminder: Keep your headlights ON, while using your windshield wipers – regardless of the time of day. It’s smart! And it’s the law!

RECALL: Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 models of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March. The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/toyota-recalls-nearly-700000-vehicles-in-us-over-faulty-fuel-pumps-2020-01-13

Making a stand for the Second Amendment

In North Carolina, Cherokee, Lincoln, Rowan, Rutherford, Surry and Wilkes counties have already adopted some form of pro-gun sanctuary policy. Davidson, Iredell and Randolph counties are seeking to add their names to the list of counties standing up for the Second Amendment.

TONIGHT: A resolution for Davidson County to be a Second Amendment sanctuary is on the ‘agenda’ this evening during the Davidson County Commissioners meeting set for 6pm at the governmental center in Lexington.

https://nsjonline.com/article/2020/01/gun-sanctuary-movement-gains-momentum-in-nc/

Allegiant just announcing 44 new nonstop routes, including 14 routes to three new cities: Chicago, Boston and Houston.

New: Non-stop flight from PTI to Nashville beginning June 5.

Allegiant is offering ‘very affordable’ introductory one-way fares online on the new routes, but seats and travel dates are limited. https://www.allegiantair.com/

Tickets must be purchased by January 16. Travel dates vary.

https://www.aviationpros.com/airlines/press-release/21121119/allegiant-airlines-allegiant-announces-largest-expansion-in-company-history

Hillsong Church has raised more than $1 million dollars to assist through wildfire relief efforts in Australia. Hillsong is partnering with other ministries and relief teams – including the Salvation Army and Red Cross – to support the volunteer firefighters and victims mainly with food and water – who are directly affected by the wildfires.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/january/hillsong-church-raises-over-1m-for-australian-wildfire-relief-continue-to-pray

Truist Financial Corporation (the new financial intuition formed with the merger of BB&T and Suntrust banks) has unveiled its new logo and purple color scheme. The new logo will be switched and installed over a 17-state territory in the next 18 to 24 months.

NOTE: Truist and Truliant Federal Credit Union are currently in a ‘legal battle’ over the new name! On June 12, the banks unveiled Truist Financial Corp. as the name for their combined holding company and Truist Bank as the retail brand.

Five days later, Truliant filed its pull-no-punches federal trademark-infringement lawsuit, challenging Truist’s use of the “Tru” prefix. The banks filed their formal counterclaim Dec. 18. An initial pretrial conference hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at the federal courthouse in Durham.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/what-will-truist-look-like-bank-unveils-its-new-logo/

Chick-fil-A is offering free chicken nuggets.

Anyone “who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A account” in the Chick-fil-A app now through Jan. 31 will be given a free order of 8 nuggets. You can redeem the offer in the restaurant, in the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order with the company’s app.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/13/chick-fil-a-giving-away-chicken-nuggets-for-free-all-month/

Congrats to LSU (42 – 25 over Clemson) winning the College Football Championship game last night in New Orleans.

Pre-game festivities include a thunderous applause and chants welcoming President Trump and first lady Melania Trump before the game. Plus, singer Lauren Daigle sang the National Anthem ! Fox News

“Zip Your Lip?” Howard & Geneva Cully, from Toledo, celebrated 68 years of marriage on Sunday surrounded by friends and family.

So what’s the secret to a long marriage?

“You learn to zip your lip, instead of saying things that hurt,” said Geneva.

Howard of course agreed. 😊

Howard & Geneva first started dating all the way back in 1951 when both were

just 19 years old. The young couple got married… 68 years ago.

https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/toledo-couple-married-68-years-says-zipping-your-lip-the-secret-to-a-long-marriage/

‘Signing’ the story of Jesus on the big screen?

Deaf Missions and the Jesus Film Project are raising funds toward producing a motion picture about the life of Jesus Christ that would feature the actors ‘signing’ their parts using American Sign Language (ASL). The two ministries have raised $1 million of the $4.8 million needed for the production using crowdfunding sources.

BTW: There is an estimated 70 million people worldwide who are hearing impaired.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/january/new-jesus-movie-planned-actors-using-sign-language-to-reach-deaf-audience-of-70-million-worldwide

NOTE: The Governor has ordered all NC and US flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities to honor the two 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers who were killed in combat in Afghanistan over the weekend…

New this morning: Brian James is the new police chief in Greensboro.

James, a native of Greensboro, has been with the police department since 1996.

Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement in August 2019.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/14/greensboro-police-department-to-announce-new-police-chief/

If you bought Infants’ Tylenol over the past five years you may be eligible to claim part of a $6.3 million dollar settlement. The plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit claim that the packaging is misleading, deceiving customers into believing Infants’ Tylenol is specially formulated for babies when it actually contains liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration as Children’s Tylenol. As a result, the lawsuit claims parents overpaid for the medication. If you bought the product between Oct. 3, 2014, and Jan. 6, 2020…You must file a claim by April 13, 2020.

More here: http://www.infantstylenolsettlement.com/

‘We Refuse to Cave to Fear”

Please continue to pray for Priscilla Shirer (Bible teacher, author, actress also wife and mom) who underwent lung surgery on Monday due to what doctors called ‘a nodule that is growing with dangerous irregularities’.

In a Facebook post, Priscilla wrote that doctors have been watching a nodule discovered in her left lung three years ago. Surgeons reportedly removed an entire lobe of her left lung.

Priscilla, the daughter of Bible teacher Tony Evans, recently lost her mother, Lois Evans, to a rare form of cancer at the end of December.

“For those reasons, the surgery was delayed but I cannot put it off any longer without jeopardizing my own health.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/january/we-refuse-to-cave-to-fear-priscilla-shirer-facing-lung-surgery-due-to-dangerous-irregularities