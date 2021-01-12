Tuesday News, January 12, 2021

Record low flu cases? Health experts said that high vaccination rates against the flu – combined with the 3-W’s: social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing emphasized to stop the spread of the coronavirus – is playing a huge role in keeping flu cases this season to record lows!

Appalachian State University and UNC-Charlotte are shifting to online instruction for the start of their Spring semesters. In-person learning is on ‘hold’ as a precaution with COVID-19 cases on the rise across North Carolina. BTW: UNC System schools also are requiring most students to have a negative test for COVID-19 before they return to campus housing or in-person classes.

Remote learning begins: App State on January 19 and UNC-Charlotte on January 20. Appalachian State will return to in-person classes on Feb. 1. UNC-Charlotte on Feb 22.

*UNC System colleges are starting spring semester classes later than normal because of the pandemic. UNCG classes start Jan. 19, and N.C. A&T begins Jan. 25. Classes at Winston-Salem State University begins Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 at UNC School of the Arts.

The Annual March for Life (pro-life event) happening this Saturday afternoon (Jan 16 @ 1pm) in Raleigh. Location: Bicentennial Plaza (outside), in front of the State Legislative Building. *newly elected Lt. Governor Mark Robinson will be one of the speakers. FYI: Social distancing and masks encouraged. https://ncrtl.org/rally-and-march-for-life/

College Football Championship Game: Alabama 52 – 24 over Ohio State last night

College Hoops: Men’s basketball action tonight

7 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech (ACC)

9 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC)

New Tip-Off time: Wake Forest / Louisville game on Wednesday now set for 8:30pm.

AMERICAN PICKERS – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz – are coming back to North Carolina in March! Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public. Learn more on the News Blog. People who are interested call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878),

or our email, which is AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

Thought of the Day from singer/songwriter Jonny Diaz…

“Today (Sunday) I drove over 5 hours to a different state to play a concert that isn’t happening until next weekend. What a dummy (he says)!

27-year-old Jonny would have been so angry at myself for the entire drive home (and then some).

37-year-old Jonny allowed himself to actually laugh out loud at the situation.

I listened to sermons and podcasts on the drive home.

I expect God to somehow use (my mistake), turning my ‘lemons into lemonade’.

FREE JOB TRAINING: Goodwill Industries of Central NC based in Greensboro is starting a series of ‘career training classes’ this week – to better prepare people for jobs and help people grow their businesses. More info on these virtual classes and programs with descriptions by Triad Goodwill on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

Update: Parler, the conservative social media alternative site to Twitter, filed a lawsuit against Amazon Monday afternoon, just hours after Amazon removed Parler from its web hosting apparatus, essentially scrubbing the platform from the internet.

In the emergency suit, Parler is seeking a temporary restraining order against Amazon’s action to shut down the platform. Parler was also suspended from the Apple App Store and Google Play over the weekend.

*President Trump is ‘looking into creating his own social media site’ following the bold move by Twitter to “permanently suspended (Trump) from Twitter due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Facebook also blocked President Trump from using his Facebook and Instagram accounts until after January 20th.

President Trump heads to Alamo, Texas – a small town on the Texas-Mexico border – to “mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall”

Update: The Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office following the storming of the US Capitol by a mob of Trump’s supporters will make his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday. Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas was arrested Friday in Bentonville, Arkansas on multiple criminal charges related to his alleged unlawful activities last Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol Building. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/man-arrested-illegally-entering-office-speaker-house