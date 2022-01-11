Tuesday News, January 11, 2022

New: Private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans starting this Saturday (Jan 15). Under the new policy, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. *A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.

(The Biden administration announced the update on Monday.)

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/home-covid-tests-to-be-covered-by-insurers-starting-saturday/

The American Red Cross has declared it’s first-ever ‘national blood crisis’. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline in donor turnout, the cancellation of blood drives and staffing challenges, leading to the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. *Last year, the American Red Cross saw a 34% decline in new blood donors.

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?cid=bloodcrisis&med=referral&source=cbs&campdesc=2022

Preparing for blood donation:

*Get at least eight hours of sleep the night before your appointment.

*Drink a few extra glasses of water than normal.

*Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above your elbow.

*Eat a healthy meal before giving blood that includes lean proteins (like lean meat, cheese or yogurt) or complex carbohydrates (bread, cereal and fruit) and avoid fatty foods. Eating food with iron — like red meat or spinach — will help ensure you have enough iron to donate. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

Blood Donation requirements

Be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

A new chapter of serving others. Officer Sean Houle (like ‘fuel’) recently retired from the Kernersville police force back in December. You may remember that life changed for Sean last February (Feb 21) when he was shot in his face, arm, and hand during a traffic stop. He spent nearly a month in the hospital and countless hours of physical therapy.

Sean will soon begin a new path, joining an all-new ‘force’ – the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. Sean reveals that he has always wanted to serve others and now he can take his life experiences to ‘those who need it most’. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/kernersville-officer-who-survived-shooting-joins-forces-with-billy-graham-rapid-response-team/

Update at Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist…

Beginning TODAY (Jan 11), anyone without a Medical Center ID must register at (any) point of entry using new ‘visitor registration kiosks”. This measure is for Baptist Medical Center’s Winston-Salem campus. Learn more https://bit.ly/AHWFB-Visitors

56 years: Happy Belated Birthday to Kermit’s Hot Dog House on Old Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem that started on January 10, 1966.

Now open! The newly (re-located) Chick-Fil-A location on Battleground Avenue is now open. This larger Chick-fil-a replaces the old Brassfield Shopping Center location that served customers for the past 23 years. Praying for a smooth re-opening for owner/operator Keith Kiser and his staff (and family). https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/long-standing-greensboro-chick-fil-a-on-battleground-avenue-moves-to-much-larger-building-with-double-wide-drive-thru/

Guilford County Schools along with GTA officials ‘very pleased’ with the first day of students riding city transit buses. Some high school students at various Guilford County Schools in High Point and Greensboro had to make the switch to public transportation on Monday (lasting into the next two week) due to a bus driver shortage amid rising COVID-19 numbers.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/officials-very-pleased-first-day-students-riding-city-buses/83-

Later today: Administrators with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will unveil a new teacher salary plan at tonight’s school board meeting. Plus, school leaders will ‘explain that $16 million miscalculation’ that has jeopardized a portion of promised raises. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/teachers-plan-to-pack-board-chambers-to-hear-new-salary-plan-for-winston-salem-forsyth/article

Davidson County Schools announced a $1,000 bonus for COVID training during a school board meeting last night. Also, the current mask mandate will remain in effect through the end of January. https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/davidson-county-schools-announces-1000-bonus-for-covid-training/

Congrats to the Georgia ‘Bulldogs’ – your National Champions of College football

College Hoops (men’s games)

Wake Forest will host #8 Duke this Wednesday (Jan 12).

*New requirements starting Wednesday (Jan 12) at the Joel Coliseum…

Proper masking + proof of vaccination OR show proof of ‘negative Covid test’.

In addition to basketball games and indoor tennis matches, this policy applies to Varsity Arena at Reynolds Gymnasium for spring volleyball. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://247sports.com/college/wake-forest/Board/103621/Contents/Wake-Forest-Athletics-Announces-Additional-Public-Health-Protoco-180070009/

Headline of the Morning

“Study: Tablespoon of olive oil a day slashes heart and cancer risks”

The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, shows olive oil may provide life extending benefits. The study focused on people who adapted all or part of the ‘Mediterranean diet’. People who eat this way, having lots of vegetables, fruit, fish, nuts and grains as well as the olive oil, are notoriously healthier and live longer. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10388849/How-having-olive-oil-day-slash-heart-cancer-risks.html

REMINDER: The ER is NOT the appropriate venue to seek a COVID-19 test.

Check the News Blog for an expanding listing of sites offering Covid testing and vaccines.

‘Mass COVID testing and vaccine site’ at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Monday through Friday from 10 until 7pm. Saturday + Sunday from 8am to 5pm…

No appointment needed, but registration is suggested.

*TESTING: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6683

*Vaccinations: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/guilford-county-community-covid-vaccination-clinics

For a list of all current Novant Health testing locations and hours, visit NovantHealth.org/CovidTest

The IRS will start accepting federal income tax returns on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Tax filing ‘deadline’ will be Monday, *April 18, 2022 (correction).

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, to file.

Experts suggest that the fastest way to get your tax refund…

File electronically and choose direct deposit. www.irs.gov

Victims of tornados in Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky, and victims of wildfires in Colorado will have until May 16th to file and pay.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/ashleaebeling/2022/01/10/irs-announces-2022-tax-filing-start-date/?sh=3fa95e8455dd

https://www.efile.com/efile-north-carolina-income-tax-return-file-nc-state-taxes-forms-refund/

Harris Teeter is changing its hours of operation at most of its stores.

Most Harris Teeter locations will close earlier (at 9pm) nightly beginning TONIGHT (Jan 10) – until further notice – to focus on restocking shelves and cleaning stores. *The Harris Teeter on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem will operate at normal hours. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/harris-teeter-changing-store-hours-to-focus-more-on-cleaning-restocking-shelves/83

Keeping our schools safe, with clean air.

Over the weekend, a group called Community for Safe Schools assembled and donated 70 air purifiers to several Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

So many teachers requested the air purifiers that the group is now planning to raise funds to purchase an additional 100 of them to be given out across the district. If you would like to donate or learn more check out the News Blog.

“Air filtration – removing virus and other pollutants to improve indoor air quality, is an essential COVID-19 mitigation strategy,” said the group via a statement on their webpage – https://communityforsafeschools.org/

Volunteers needed with Operation Christmas Child?

Thank you if you ‘virtually packed a shoebox online’ through Operation Christmas Child. Now, volunteers are needed beginning January 25th at the Charlotte Processing Center to literally pack those online shoeboxes! Dates: Jan. 25—Feb. 26, 2022

All volunteers in the building must be at least 13 years old.

All volunteers in the building must be at least 13 years old.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/

The city of Winston-Salem is collecting Christmas trees to recycled as mulch.

You can take your real tree to one of several locations for recycling through January 31. For more information, call CityLink 311. Details on the News Blog

https://journalnow.com/news/local/christmas-trees-can-be-dropped-at-curbside-for-collection-in-winston-salem/article