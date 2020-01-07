Tuesday News, January 07, 2020

2-hour delay: Stokes County Schools

White Plains Christian School

Watauga County Schools – Closed

Breaking News: Temporary Visitor Restrictions to Start Wednesday

Because the increased number of ‘flu’ cases in the Piedmont Triad, all area inpatient hospital locations will implement ‘temporary visitor restrictions’ starting at 7am Wednesday morning (Jan. 8). Restrictions include children (age 12 and under) may not visit patients at area hospitals. Some exceptions may be allowed.

*The decision to enact temporary visitor restrictions is a collaborative effort among Wake Forest Baptist, Novant as well as 5 additional regional health systems. www.wakehealth.edu

Traffic Alert: Davie County

The right lane of I-40 East near Hwy 601 is closed between mile markers 162 and 165 while crews repair the pavement. The section is expected to reopen by Feb. 14.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/davie-county-interstate-section-closing-for-more-than-a-month-for-repairs/30422472

NEW for the New Year. Krispy Kreme is offering ‘mini versions’ of its best-selling donuts. The original glazed (90 calories), chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced… https://www.wxii12.com/article/krispy-kreme-announces-four-flavors-mini-donuts/30419153

Final: Wake Forest University has completed a $10 million-dollar deal to buy the site of Winston Salem First church on University Parkway.

The university and the church reached an agreement last January on the transaction, which was finalized on Monday.

BTW: Winston-Salem Christian School, previously affiliated with the church, plans to move into the former Woodland Baptist Church and School site at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The school has to vacate its current building at the end of the current school year when its lease with Wake Forest expires.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-completes-million-purchase-of-winston-salem-first-property/

Pier 1 Imports will close 450 locations – nearly half of its stores – with bankruptcy looming. Pier 1 will also close distribution centers and lay off corporate employees.

FYI: Pier One’s stock was at $300 a share in 2015, is now trading at around $5 a share. https://myfox8.com/2020/01/06/pier-1-will-close-up-to-450-stores/

K&W Cafeteria on Westchester Drive has CLOSED. The High Point Enterprise reporting that the K&W location near Providence Place closed to customers last Friday evening. https://hpenews.com/news/13324/kw-suddenly-closes-high-point-location/

Update: A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn this morning, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the island in recent days – causing heavy damage in some areas. Officials reporting an island-wide power outage this morning.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/6-5-quake-strikes-puerto-rico-amid-heavy-seismic-activity

The Consumer Electronics Show officially opens in Las Vegas.

What to expect? Flying cars and 8K TVs. Plus 5G wireless networks, artificial intelligence and tech that will enable entire smart cities. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/01/07/qasem-soleimaini-harvey-weinstein-jeopardy-5-things-know-tuesday/2824372001/

The three biggest winners in Jeopardy! History – James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter – are set to face off this week in a quest to win $1 million dollars.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” kicks off TONIGHT at 8pm on ABC (8pm).

The men will compete in a series of one-hour matches, each consisting of two complete games. The winner of each match will be decided by their total point score in the two games. The first to win three matches receives the $1 million prize – and bragging rights. CNN

At the Box Office: Disney domination continues as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains at #1 for the third straight weekend, topping $450 million domestically. BTW: Frozen II has now become the highest grossing animated release of all time worldwide reaching $1.3 billion worldwide. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

*Check out movie (and music) reviews from Focus on the Family at wbfj.fm

https://www.pluggedin.com/

A family in Alabama lost everything in a house fire the day after Christmas – except for two items – their Bibles. WZDX-TV in Huntsville reports that Sherri Rosas’s house was completely destroyed due to a faulty wire in the attic. Everyone managed to get out of the house safely, including the family pets. While searching through their charred belongings, the family was surprised to find two Bibles that were still intact.

“I believe in God. God was definitely here that day,” Rosas said.

BTW: One of the family ‘charred’ Bibles was open to Proverbs 30:1,

“I am weary, God, but I can prevail.”

Rosas is grateful for the support from so many caring people…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/familys-bibles-only-thing-to-survive-alabama-house-fire-see-what-verse-one-was-turned-to

Headline of the Morning

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: ‘Win or lose, God is still on the throne’

Kirk Cousins has always been outspoken about his faith and says that Christ has always been the biggest part of his life.

“The ultimate foundation of my life is to be a fully devoted follower of Jesus,” he said on the Sports Spectrum Podcast last year. “And that means so much more than just checking a box and saying you’re a Christian.”

“God is so much bigger than pleasing a boss or pleasing a teacher or winning a group of friends,” Cousins said. “God is so much bigger than that. He can lead you to the right people. He can create the right environment, the right situation, the right college opportunity. You don’t have to bend over to the ways of the world. You can work and strive to please the Lord and then He will make things work out for you in turn.”

Cousins will try to make it two road playoff wins in a row when the Vikings play at San Francisco this Saturday at 4:35 p.m. on NBC.

https://sportsspectrum.com/sport/football/2020/01/05/vikings-kirk-cousins-first-nfl-playoff-win-win-lose-god-still-on-throne/