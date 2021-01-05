Tuesday News, January 05, 2021

Quote of the Day

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” -Jimmy Buffett

Working from home can be hazardous? COVID-19-related lifestyle changes have sent many people to physical therapists. Working from couches, dining tables and kitchen counters is taking a toll on people’s bodies. Physical therapists say complaints of neck, shoulder, and upper back pain are more common as patients slump over their computers for hours at a time. One of the biggest lessons learned: Keep moving!

Experts suggest we get up and walk around at least every couple of hours.

https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-coronavirus-physical-therapy-illinois-covid-20201230-kbddqth2tjayjfcawexgovolhq-story.html

Election 2020: Run-off elections for 2 US Senate seats in Georgia today

If last November is any indication, it could be days before the winners are known.

NOTE: If Democrats win both runoffs in Georgia, they get 50 seats overall and a Senate majority on January 20 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie.

If Republicans win either seat, they will hold the Senate majority.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/03/politics/georgia-senate-runoffs-analysis/index.html

Stepping up precautions in DC. The National Guard will support local law enforcement in preparation for at least four planned rallies in the Nation’s capital on Wednesday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/01/04/january-6-dc-protests-against-election-certification-could-violent/4132441001/

What happens when Congress meets Wed, Jan. 6 to Certify the Electoral votes?

Under federal law, Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The votes are brought into the chamber in mahogany boxes. Bipartisan representatives of both chambers read the results out loud and do an official count. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner. Read more…

https://thesouthern.com/news/national/photos-how-congress-will-count-the-electoral-college-votes-jan-6/collection

Let’s go racin’? Bowman Gray Stadium’s 72nd season of racing is scheduled to open April 17. Practice starts on March 27. The 2021 schedule covers 18 weekends, with 2 rain dates. The 2020 season was eventually cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://journalnow.com/sports/bowman-gray-stadiums-racing-schedule-is-out-now-fingers-are-crossed/

College Hoops: Men’s basketball tonight…

N.C. State at Clemson (ACC) at 7pm / North Carolina at Miami (ESPN) at 8pm

March Madness in Indy? On Monday, the NCAA and city of Indianapolis finalized plans to hold the entire 2021 NCAA tournament in Indiana. NCAA is hoping that holding the tournament in one centralized location will make the logistics more manageable.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaab/2021/01/05/march-madness-2021-one-site-ncaa-tournament-indianapolis-how-it-happened/4136118001/

Helpful tips: How to make (and keep) New Year’s resolutions this year…

Start just one new (positive) habit per month.

Pick one main resolution and one or two secondary ones.

Write your resolutions down and post them in easy-to-see places.

Find a way to work on your resolutions every day.

Keep track of your progress on a calendar.

https://www.phrasemix.com/blog/5-steps-to-achieving-your-new-years-resolutions

“Strikingly similar”?

A high school English teacher from Yadkin County claims that the creators of the hit Netflix show, “Outer Banks” stole the idea for the show from his 2016 novel “Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure!”

“Outer Banks” debuted on Netflix back in April 2020 and has become one of the streaming services’ top-rated shows. It’s been renewed for a second season.

The show follows four teenagers living in a fictional version of the Outer Banks who find clues to a hidden treasure.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/outer-banks-netflix-show-stole-from-yadkin-teacher-s-novel-lawsuit-alleges/

Update: Samaritan’s Purse saying that the 30-bed, emergency field hospital being set-up at Caldwell Medical Center in Lenoir should be operational by mid-week.

Patients receiving treatment at this field hospital will be limited to those who are COVID- positive but do not need the support of a ventilator. www.samaritanspurse.org

UPDATE: CNN reporting that actress Tanya Roberts is still alive.

Reports on Monday saying that Roberts had died after collapsing on Christmas Eve after returning from a walk with her dogs and placed on a ventilator. It was just a miscommunication that went horribly wrong so says her publicist.

“She’s still in the hospital battling a viral infection unrelated to COVID-19”.

The former Bond girl who also starred in “Charlie’s Angels” and “That ’70s Show,” is 65.

2021 Food News

What’s new on Starbucks Winter menu?

A Pistachio Latte and a Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/01/05/new-starbucks-drinks-pistachio-latte-honey-almondmilk-cold-brew/4131945001/

Chipotle’s cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is here just in time for your New Year’s health kick.

McDonald’s will roll out three new chicken sandwiches by the end of February. A new Cripsy Chicken Sandwich, a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and a Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. https://comicbook.com/irl/news/mcdonalds-announces-three-new-chicken-sandwiches

Pizza Hut is making a big fuss this week over stuffed crust.

The ‘Nothing But Stuffed Crust’ offering is a pizza-less ring of cheese-stuffed dough, available this week in Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles locations.

BTW: Pizza Hut’s Original Stuffed Crust Pizza debuted in 1995.

https://www.pmq.com/nothing-but-stuffed-crust/