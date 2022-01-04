Tuesday News, January 04, 2022

Spring officially begins March 20, 2022 😊

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are scheduled for February 4 – 20, 2022

Duke Energy: Thousands still without power (again) this morning mainly in Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph and Davidson counties. https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc

The state’s Covid-19 task Force will give us an update at 2pm this afternoon.

BTW: Coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit almost 20,000 on New Year’s Day

(Saturday, Jan 1), the third day in a row the number hit new record highs in our state, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. As of Monday, the percent of positive tests is more than 27%, meaning the virus is spreading rapidly around the state. Some good news? Researchers say that omicron may not be as deadly as earlier variants of the virus.

N.C. trooper crashes into Highway Patrol car, killing his brother and another driver

Covid Booster update. The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. *And, the agency also shortened the time needed before receiving a booster shot from at least six months to five months, for everyone 12 and older.

Prayer concern. A State Highway Patrol officer and a suspect are dead after being hit by another state trooper driving to the scene, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper James Horton lost control of his car and crashed into a Highway Patrol car, killing his brother, Trooper John Horton and a suspect from a traffic stop, police said. The crash happened in Rutherford County at about 9pm Monday night. The crash happened west of Shelby near the South Carolina state line. The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is investigating the crash. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2022/01/04/state-trooper-crashes-into-highway-patrol-car–two-dead?cid=id-app15_m-share_s-web_cmp-app_launch_august2020_c-producer_posts_po-organic

College Hoops: Wake Forest men’s basketball (subject to change)

The Deacs’ at home TONIGHT (Jan 4) vs FSU. Tip off at 7pm.

Wake Forest Ticket Office at 336.758.3322 ext 1 or tix@wfu.edu. https://godeacs.com/

Helpful news: What day of the week has the ‘cheapest’ gas prices?

“Gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week say Monday and Tuesday,” according to GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. As the week goes on, gas prices tend to rise until they reach their most expensive point on the weekend.

The future? Mercedes has unveiled its new electric car concept with parts made of sustainable materials – like mushroom fibers, ground up cacti and food scraps.

The phrase ‘new car smell’ could take on a whole new meaning? 😊

BTW: The company claims their electric car can go 620 miles on a single charge.

BlackBerry’s classic smartphone will stop working TODAY (Jan 4).

You won’t be able to dial 911! CNN

Stocks certainly started off the year on a positive note. The Dow and the S&P both closed out the first trading day of the year at all-time highs on Monday. https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/03/investing/dow-stock-market-today/index.html

Stranded. People have been stuck for 15+ hours and are posting desperate messages on social media, saying they’re running out of food, fuel and water.

Drivers literally stranded on a section of I-95 near DC — some since Monday morning after a severe winter storm caused massive backups. The roughly 50-mile stretch of I-95 that runs between Richmond and Washington, DC received 10 to 15 inches of snow.

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to postpone their planned 5G rollout near airports by 2 weeks or until January 19. In December, the FAA issued an urgent warning that it planned to ban pilots from using a key aircraft instrument amid concerns that 5G signals could interfere with the devices — a decision that could lead to widespread flight delays.

LifeChurch Launches Virtual Reality Church Campus? Life Church led its first worship service inside Microsoft’s AltspaceVR virtual reality platform last month. The first service, held on December 12, saw 100 attendees and three professions of faith.

At the Box Office. “American Underdog” (the Kurt and Brenda Warner story) is still in the Top 5 (#4) after its second weekend in theaters. ‘American Underdog’ (from the Erwin brothers makers of “I Can Only Imagine” and “I Still Believe”) has taken in $15 million in its first two weeks of domestic release. The film has not opened outside of North America yet.

FYI: Topping the Box Office ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home”, ‘Sing 2’ and The King’s Man.

Closings / Delays for Tuesday morning

Several schools altering their schedules (again) this morning

2 Hour Delay: Guilford County Schools, Davie, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.

*Union Grove Christian school, St John’s Lutheran, St Leo. Bishop McGuiness, and Redeemer.

3-Hour Delay: Randolph County and Asheboro City

*CLOSED: Gospel Light Christian and Stokes County Schools.

Stokes schools due to power outages at multiple campuses.

Opening at 11am: Forsyth Tech and Davidson-Davie Community College (all locations). NC Zoo opening at 11am.

*Stokes County Meals on Wheels – Closed for Tuesday