Tuesday News, JAN 30, 2018

President Trump’s first ‘State of the Union’ (or uniom) address to Congress and the nation (tonight 9pm) will focus on immigration and infrastructure in the coming year.

BTW: In one tradition instituted by President Ronald Reagan, presidents invite everyday American heroes to sit in the gallery with the first lady.

Tonight, Trump’s guests will be a welder who just bought his first home and is using tax cut savings to help finance his children’s education; parents who lost their children to the MS-13 gang; a blind, double amputee who re-joined the Marines after being injured in battle; and volunteers who did rescue work after floods, hurricanes, and wildfires. https://goo.gl/5L9gPn

One Hour Window: Don’t miss the ‘Super Blood, Blue Moon’ tomorrow morning. Here in the Eastern time-zone, the lunar eclipse will begin around 5:51am early Wednesday morning, as the moon is setting in the western sky. This is a rear treat: a Blue Moon, a total lunar eclipse and a super-moon all in the same month. https://goo.gl/Uuv27o

*It’s the third in a series of “super moons” (that’s when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and is brighter than usual).

*It’s called a ‘Blue Moon’ because it’s the second full moon of the month.

*Finally, while the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a blood moon. https://goo.gl/HtMMqt

Want the freshest food with the best service? You should always ask for a receipt at McDonald’s…One McDonald’s employee reveals the delicious reason

Kamran Adnan, who worked for the fast food chain, claims the staff gives extra perks to customers who ask for a receipt.

According to Adnan, McDonald’s employees are trained to watch out for “mystery shoppers” – people who are paid to visit businesses (like McDonald’s) and rate their experience—at certain points in the day. These shoppers tend to dine between 12 to 2 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. Because their reviews factor into the store’s rating, “every store manager will do everything to ensure this rating is as positive as possible.” Asking for a receipt will practically guarantee you’re served the freshest food… https://www.rd.com/food/fun/mcdonalds-receipt-fresh-food/

Where did the ‘lockers’ go? Movies and television shows about high schools still feature students visiting lockers, but in the real world, lockers have all but been abandoned. The trend has expanded so rapidly and widely that schools across the nation are now removing individual student lockers from their hallways, and builders and designers for many new high schools don’t even include them in their plans. So, why the change?

High schoolers aren’t using them. The teens want everything they own with them all of the time. Books, phones, water bottles, headphones, laptops, tablets, snacks, coats, extra shoes. For most students, the issue is time and convenience. Just more business for chiropractors… https://goo.gl/qVeBXq

UPDATE: Pro Life Bill in the Senate falls short of passage on Monday.

Republicans supportive of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act failed to break the Democrat filibuster of S. 2311 when the cloture vote failed on a 51 to 46 vote Monday afternoon.

BTW: Two Republicans voted against the bill: U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). (Senator John McCain (R-AZ) did not vote).

Three Democrats did join Republicans in support of the bill – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Joe Donnelly (D-IN).

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was the chief sponsor of the bill that President Donald Trump said he would sign. The measure would have banned abortion after 20 weeks post-fertilization saving an estimated 18,000 babies per year. https://caffeinatedthoughts.com/2018/01/democrats-defeat-pain-capable-unborn-child-protection-act/

Let the filing begin: The IRS is now accepting your federal income tax returns (both electronic and paper returns). Tax filing deadline will be Tuesday, April 17.

The IRS expects to issue MOST refunds within 21 days of a return being filed.

https://goo.gl/gTRkEC

Visit the News Blog and find out WHY you should file your tax return early.

Flu prevention: Multiple studies confirm that hand washing is the key

Study: Family members can reduced their risk of getting the flu by 70% when they properly wash their hands. *People who developed the flu are advised to stay home to recover and avoid spreading the virus to others. https://goo.gl/nFdsV9

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is still ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

The BIG Game/ Super Bowl 52: Patriots and Eagles meet this Sunday, (FEB 4)

Motivation to celebrate = the fellowship.

My personal winners: Chips + Salsa and Hot wings!