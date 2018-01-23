Tuesday News, JAN 23, 2018

Traffic Alert: Guilford County Overturned tractor trailer (as of 9am)

I-85 NB near exit 113 (I-74). Two of three lanes are currently closed…

*Dive teams have been dispatched to the scene after the tractor trailer’s cab became submerged underwater. Expect delays through mid-afternoon.

NC DOT: https://goo.gl/JPRDxV

Breaking News: At least five students were shot Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. The suspect has been taken into custody. There was at least one fatality… CBS News

A 7.9 magnitude earthquake rocked hit southern Alaska earlier this morning triggering tsunami warnings for parts of the U.S. west coast. https://goo.gl/Cne2NY

The Lexington City Council unanimously voted to give a pay raise to city firefighters during its regular meeting. The Dispatch

Back to Work: After days of round-the-clock negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement to fund the government, at least for the next three weeks. Senate Democrats agreed to support a temporary, stopgap spending measure that reopens the federal government – but only until Feb. 8. Then, GOP will take up an immigration bill that includes ‘protections’ for “dreamers.” https://goo.gl/2gTzpF

Long time singer-songwriter Neil Diamond has cancelled his latest concert tour and revealed that he is battling Parkinson’s disease. Diamond will celebrate his 77th birthday on Wednesday (Jan 24). https://goo.gl/PMAf8M

Christian evangelist Luis Palau says he has stage 4 lung cancer.

The 83 year old said he noticed symptoms in November but thought they might indicate pneumonia until doctors ran tests. Palau said he currently feels “fine” and is full of energy and asked for prayers as he and his family face treatment decisions that he expects will limit his preaching and traveling schedule. A feature-length film about Palau’s life and legacy will be released in theaters in Oct.

Amazon Go: No check-out lines? No cashiers?

The first ‘Amazon Go’ store has opened to the public in Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered. Customers must scan the Amazon Go app upon entering the store. Sensors then track their movements and charge a shopper’s Amazon account for the items they grab. Customers just walk out of the store.

No cashiers needed. (Topic: Do you remember your FIRST retail job?)

*Amazon Go (brick-and-mortar stores) offer groceries, ready-to-eat meals, cold drinks and meal prep kits. https://goo.gl/GLwzfE

Greensboro Grasshoppers need seasonal workers

Hiring event at Triad Goodwill’s Greensboro Career Center

1235 South Eugene Street TODAY (JAN 23) 9:00am – 1:00pm

https://goo.gl/17Rcfi

Positions Include:

-Ticketing Sales Associates

-Ushers

-Custodians

-Dishwashers

-Retail Store Attendants

-Cashiers

-Grill Cooks

-Warehouse Personnel

*Applicants must be at least 17-years-old

Park at Shiloh Baptist Church across street

Use “Resource Center” entrance

Call 336-544-5305 for information & resume assistance

Dress for Success

Bring Resume

Arrange for childcare in advance