Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tuesday News, JAN 23, 2018

Tuesday News, JAN 23, 2018

Verne HillJan 23, 2018Comments Off on Tuesday News, JAN 23, 2018

Like

Traffic Alert: Guilford County Overturned tractor trailer (as of 9am)

I-85 NB near exit 113 (I-74).   Two of three lanes are currently closed…

*Dive teams have been dispatched to the scene after the tractor trailer’s cab became submerged underwater.   Expect delays through mid-afternoon.

NC DOT:   https://goo.gl/JPRDxV

 

Breaking News: At least five students were shot Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. The suspect has been taken into custody. There was at least one fatality…             CBS News

 

A 7.9 magnitude earthquake rocked hit southern Alaska earlier this morning triggering tsunami warnings for parts of the U.S. west coast.  https://goo.gl/Cne2NY

 

The Lexington City Council unanimously voted to give a pay raise to city firefighters during its regular meeting.  The Dispatch

 

Back to Work: After days of round-the-clock negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement to fund the government, at least for the next three weeks. Senate Democrats agreed to support a temporary, stopgap spending measure that reopens the federal government – but only until Feb. 8. Then, GOP will take up an immigration bill that includes ‘protections’ for “dreamers.” https://goo.gl/2gTzpF

 

Long time singer-songwriter Neil Diamond has cancelled his latest concert tour and revealed that he is battling Parkinson’s disease.  Diamond will celebrate his 77th birthday on Wednesday (Jan 24). https://goo.gl/PMAf8M

 

Christian evangelist Luis Palau says he has stage 4 lung cancer.

The 83 year old said he noticed symptoms in November but thought they might indicate pneumonia until doctors ran tests.  Palau said he currently feels “fine” and is full of energy and asked for prayers as he and his family face treatment decisions that he expects will limit his preaching and traveling schedule.  A feature-length film about Palau’s life and legacy will be released in theaters in Oct.

 

Amazon Go: No check-out lines? No cashiers?

The first ‘Amazon Go’ store has opened to the public in Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered.  Customers must scan the Amazon Go app upon entering the store. Sensors then track their movements and charge a shopper’s Amazon account for the items they grab. Customers just walk out of the store.

No cashiers needed. (Topic: Do you remember your FIRST retail job?)

*Amazon Go (brick-and-mortar stores) offer groceries, ready-to-eat meals, cold drinks and meal prep kits. https://goo.gl/GLwzfE

 

Greensboro Grasshoppers need seasonal workers

Hiring event at Triad Goodwill’s Greensboro Career Center
1235 South Eugene Street TODAY (JAN 23)   9:00am – 1:00pm
https://goo.gl/17Rcfi

Positions Include:
-Ticketing Sales Associates
-Ushers
-Custodians
-Dishwashers
-Retail Store Attendants
-Cashiers
-Grill Cooks
-Warehouse Personnel

*Applicants must be at least 17-years-old

Park at Shiloh Baptist Church across street
Use “Resource Center” entrance

Call 336-544-5305 for information & resume assistance
Dress for Success
Bring Resume
Arrange for childcare in advance

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Pregnancy Care Centers: Supporting life in our Community (List)

Verne HillJan 22, 2018

WBFJ Interview: “Room At The Inn” recognized by President during national March For Life

Verne HillJan 22, 2018

Novant and Wake Forest Baptist agree to share info

Verne HillJan 22, 2018

Community Events

Jan
23
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Jan 23 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Jan 23 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group for anyone going through a separation or divorce. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 288.3824  x310 Childcare Available
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost: $17.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
Jan
24
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 24 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes