Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tuesday News, JAN 16, 2018

Tuesday News, JAN 16, 2018

Verne HillJan 16, 2018Comments Off on Tuesday News, JAN 16, 2018

Like

Winter Weather Advisory for central NC including the Triad tonight through Wednesday afternoon

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

Elevated surfaces will ‘freeze’ and cause problems first.

Use caution while driving.  The latest road conditions: www.DriveNC.gov

NOAA / National Weather Service  https://goo.gl/85Gx57

 

Going ‘all’ natural?  Pharmacy giant CVS said it will stop significant ‘touchups of images’ used in its advertising for beauty products.  The reason: Stop sending messages of unrealistic body images to girls and young women.

CVS Corp. will not “materially” alter photos used in stores, on websites and on social media by changing a model’s shape, size, skin or eye color or wrinkles, with a policy to be implemented by the end of 2020.  https://goo.gl/gLYhHa

 

Edwin Hawkins, prominent gospel singer best known for his crossover hit “Oh Happy Day” passed away from pancreatic cancer on Monday.  He was 74.

BTW: “Oh Happy Day”- an 18th century hymn arranged by Hawkins in call-and-response style -featured the vocals of Dorothy Combs Morrison, was released as a single credited by the Edwin Hawkins Singers and became a ‘million-seller’ in 1969.     https://goo.gl/xgbvjx

 

Beyond comprehension:  A father and mother are in jail in southern California today, accused of torture, holding their own children captive, and shackling some of them to their beds.  David Turpin (57) and his wife Louise (49) 13 children, ages 2 to 29, were held in dungeon-like conditions and said to be starving.     “The Turpins were considered a good Christian family in their neighborhood. The children were reportedly home-schooled and would sometimes memorize long passages of the Bible.” *The distraught grandparents said they couldn’t understand “any of this.”    https://goo.gl/gTr36A

 

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

The CDC is showing ‘widespread’ flu in NC.  You can be contagious 24 hours before AND up to two weeks after you start showing symptoms of the Flu. *Tamiflu is in very high demand, but available.    https://www.novanthealth.org/

Check out FLU symptoms and key ways to protect yourself against getting sick on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

The U.S. House of Representatives has the opportunity to pass a pro-life Legislation This Week. Read more at the News Blog

                  January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

*The March for Life happens this Friday (JAN 19) in Washington DC.

*Monday, January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalized abortion in the US.

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostClark Howard: What type of life insurance should I purchase?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Triad under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight

Verne HillJan 16, 2018

Flu season ‘peaking’ in North Carolina

Verne HillJan 16, 2018

Winter Weather Travel Tips

Verne HillJan 16, 2018

Community Events

Jan
17
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 17 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
Jan
18
Thu
6:00 pm Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 18 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rev+Flow by REFIT®  is a dynamic 6-week pilot program workout that’s easy on your joints without compromising the intensity of your workout. REV+FLOW strengthens bodies and sculpts muscles through targeted music-based movements and resistance training. It’s[...]
7:15 pm “Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
“Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
Jan 18 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
This is a monthly Christ-centered support group meeting where recovering addicts help addicts to overcome their addiction. 336-244-8273 or email at pastorjonathan74@yahoo.com Sponsored by City of Refuge Community Church
Jan
19
Fri
all-day “The Compassion Experience” @ Sharpe Road Church of Christ (Greensboro)
“The Compassion Experience” @ Sharpe Road Church of Christ (Greensboro)
Jan 19 – Jan 22 all-day
The Compassion Experience is an interactive self-guided journey where visitors can step inside homes, markets and schools of third-world countries without getting on a plane. It’s Free / For more info: (336) 272-0354 Hours: 1/19   (12:00 –[...]
11:30 am Lunch w/ Dr. Tony Evans @ The Bridge Church (Kernersville)
Lunch w/ Dr. Tony Evans @ The Bridge Church (Kernersville)
Jan 19 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Topic: “Racial Reconciliation” Dr. Evans has served as the senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas for nearly four decades. This event is FREE for Pastors and their wives, however registration in required https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pastors-luncheon-with-tony-evans-tickets-41873902971 [...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes