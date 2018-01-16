Tuesday News, JAN 16, 2018

Winter Weather Advisory for central NC including the Triad tonight through Wednesday afternoon

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

Elevated surfaces will ‘freeze’ and cause problems first.

Elevated surfaces will 'freeze' and cause problems first.

Use caution while driving.

Going ‘all’ natural? Pharmacy giant CVS said it will stop significant ‘touchups of images’ used in its advertising for beauty products. The reason: Stop sending messages of unrealistic body images to girls and young women.

CVS Corp. will not “materially” alter photos used in stores, on websites and on social media by changing a model’s shape, size, skin or eye color or wrinkles, with a policy to be implemented by the end of 2020. https://goo.gl/gLYhHa

Edwin Hawkins, prominent gospel singer best known for his crossover hit “Oh Happy Day” passed away from pancreatic cancer on Monday. He was 74.

BTW: “Oh Happy Day”- an 18th century hymn arranged by Hawkins in call-and-response style -featured the vocals of Dorothy Combs Morrison, was released as a single credited by the Edwin Hawkins Singers and became a ‘million-seller’ in 1969. https://goo.gl/xgbvjx

Beyond comprehension: A father and mother are in jail in southern California today, accused of torture, holding their own children captive, and shackling some of them to their beds. David Turpin (57) and his wife Louise (49) 13 children, ages 2 to 29, were held in dungeon-like conditions and said to be starving. “The Turpins were considered a good Christian family in their neighborhood. The children were reportedly home-schooled and would sometimes memorize long passages of the Bible.” *The distraught grandparents said they couldn’t understand “any of this.” https://goo.gl/gTr36A

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

The CDC is showing ‘widespread’ flu in NC. You can be contagious 24 hours before AND up to two weeks after you start showing symptoms of the Flu. *Tamiflu is in very high demand, but available. https://www.novanthealth.org/

FLU symptoms and key ways to protect yourself against getting sick

The U.S. House of Representatives has the opportunity to pass a pro-life Legislation This Week.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

*The March for Life happens this Friday (JAN 19) in Washington DC.

*Monday, January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalized abortion in the US.