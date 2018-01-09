Tuesday News, JAN 09, 2018

School Delays for Tuesday morning due to the threat of black ice on elevated surfaces

1-Hour Delay

Davidson County Community College (opening at 9am)

Surry Community College – All Campuses

2-hour delay

Davie

Wilkes

Lexington City

Mt Airy City

Elkin City

3-hour delay

Davidson

Stokes

*Surry

*Yadkin

$11 million in utility and sidewalk work set for historic Old Salem

…and the head of Old Salem is looking forward to it?

From the coffee pot to the traffic circle on Main Street: Frank Vagnone (Old Salem’s President) sees the ‘work’ as a chance to better explain some of Old Salem’s history to visitors. “Old Salem is considered to be one of the most important architectural sites in the nation. It is quite possible that we will be able to tell stories and narratives as the ground is being dug up that we normally wouldn’t be able to tell.”

*Old Salem was one of the first places in the colonies that had running water piped directly into their buildings.

*Good News: Old Salem will remain open while the work proceeds a block at a time over the next year.

BUT, “(Work crews) will have to be pulled off at Christmas and for the Easter sunrise service…” Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/edPgLp

Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer over the summer. “His prognosis is good; he was successfully treated.” The 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts will likely run for Orrin Hatch’s Senate seat this year. https://goo.gl/AFRf82

For the first time, Ford will release its best-selling F-150 truck with an optional 3.0-liter diesel Power Stroke engine with an EPA-estimated 30 mpg later this year. Ford now offers it’s F-150 with six different engine options. https://goo.gl/nxaUoW

Health News: One study showing that Ibuprofen is linked to male infertility.

The new study is a continuation of research that began with pregnant women.

Advil and Motrin are two brand names for ibuprofen, an over-the-counter pain reliever. https://goo.gl/wZ5nBZ

Will she run in 2020? Oprah Winfrey is “actively thinking” about running for president, two of her close friends telling CNN on Monday. Social media lit up after Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night. CNN

Sign of the Times? Bluestone Lane a café in Philadelphia (which now has 20 stores in the US) went cashless last October. One big reason: Nearly 90% of customers never paid in cash. Credit card only. Also, the lines move faster when employees don’t have to make change. https://goo.gl/TEbFR4

New gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas

L’Oreal’s ‘UV Sense’: The device is the first battery-free electronic UV sensor on the market, small enough to wear on one of your nails. UV Sense connects to your mobile device to deliver data on sun exposure and your skin. The available App will offer users data about UV exposure, which should help them either seek shade or reapply sunscreen. http://bgr.com/2018/01/07/loreal-uv-sense-release-date-price-specs/

What length would you go to kill a spider?

A Northern California man determined to ‘get rid’ of a spider ended up setting fire to his own apartment Sunday. “It was a huge wolf spider,” said Lyndsey Wisegarver, one of the residents of the apartment that caught fire.

‘Spiderman’ used a torch-style lighter to try and kill the arachnid after spotting it in an upstairs bedroom. The flame didn’t kill the spider instantly, however – the burning arachnid reportedly ran onto a mattress, setting it on fire. After tenants failed to put out the blaze using a garden hose, Redding firefighters responded and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to other units.

The fire caused an estimated $11,000 in damage. Authorities are still investigating according to the Redding Record Searchlight..

(Please don’t try this at your home…) https://goo.gl/GzagfC

Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football national championship game in Atlanta last night. The win gives the Crimson Tide their fifth title since the 2009 season and first since the 2015 season. https://goo.gl/u2zSiH

FACT: Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds in the US, making it the fifth leading cause of death. African-Americans have more strokes than any other population group. The good news: ‘strokes’ can be prevented…

“Small changes can be lifesaving including things like drinking one less soda a day, walking five minutes and doubling vegetable intake while reducing meat consumption. -Dr. Crystal Moore, a Chesapeake, Virginia pathologist

Pop star ‘Pink’ will perform the national anthem before the Super Bowl on Feb 4 in Minneapolis. Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show.

The Super Bowl 52 will air live on NBC. -NBC News