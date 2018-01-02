Tuesday News, JAN 02, 2018

Reminder: Dress warmly in layers, don’t forget your hat and gloves. Also, keep your pets safe and warm. Check on water for outdoor pets to keep it from freezing.

Snow in the forecast along the Carolina Coast? A blast of wintery precipitation is likely East of I-95 Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Cold temperatures will stick around for most of our state thru the weekend. https://goo.gl/M9MhHd

Duke Energy: More than 1,000 residents in Randolph County without power due to a downed power line in Randleman. Bad News: Power may not be restored until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Water Main Break in Greensboro

All eastbound lanes on West Friendly Avenue near North Holden Road are closed. The road is expected to reopen by 2 p.m. this afternoon. https://goo.gl/VNC5qi

iPhone owners: You can get discounted batteries now, but initial supplies will be limited. The price: $29, a $50 savings over the regular cost.

Apple faces lawsuits and consumer outrage after confirming: the iPhone gets slower with age. Details and additional info: https://goo.gl/q2b5Wf

New this morning: NBC making it official – Hoda Kotb has been named the permanent co-anchor of the Today show alongside Savannah Guthrie following Matt Lauer’s firing amid sexual harassment allegations. https://goo.gl/MWJhWo

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is offering half-priced admission through Saturday. The zoo will offer heated transportation, which is included in the half-off admission.

The zoo’s habitat complexes are heated. www.nczoo.org

First babies of the New Year…

*Jo-Shey Morrison, Jr was born at 1:20am (just after midnight) at Cone Women’s Hospital in Greensboro.

*Isabella Reeves was the first baby to be born at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She arrived at 1:36 am.

*Silas Cain Taylor was the first baby of 2018 at Novant Health’s Thomasville Medical Center. Silas was born at 4:01am. www.journalnow.com

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” still rules the galaxy (or at least the box office)

Also, “The Last Jedi” has passed “Beauty and the Beast” as the top domestic release of 2017. Just three weeks after its release, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has raked in more than $1 billion dollars worldwide. The film marks the eighth installment in the “Star Wars” saga. Box Office Mojo: https://goo.gl/ZL65UG

*Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family

(Plugged In) at wbfj.fm http://www.pluggedin.com/

Crimson Tide vs Bulldogs: Alabama and Georgia will play in the College National Championship Game next Monday (Dec 09).

Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion today (Jan 02) at participating locations. Mention: “Outback Bowl” to your server.

Thanks to the South Carolina Gamecocks’ victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl on Monday!

*Last year, Outback locations gave away over 56,000 Bloomin’ Onions after the Florida Gators beat the Iowa Hawkeyes I a similar promotion. https://www.outback.com/

Christian leader and Bethel Music CEO Joel Taylor and his wife Janie are in the middle of every parent’s worst nightmare – two of their children in the hospital at the same time! The couple is calling on the church for prayers.

The Taylor’s 2- year-old son, Jaxon, has been hospitalized since December 21 with a dangerous E. coli infection.

Update: On Monday, the couple’s four-year old baby-girl, Addie, was admitted with the same strand of E-coli as Jaxon. Both children are on an ‘IV’ at UC Davis Medical Center in California. CBN News https://goo.gl/hxnMro