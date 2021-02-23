Tuesday News, February 23, 2021

Spring begins March 20!

Easter is April 4.

A moment of silence last night at the White House. The United States passed a grim milestone on Monday, Covid-19 has claimed more than 500,000 American lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard. The toll comes less than a year after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic. *Flags will remain at half-staff at all federal buildings (for the next 5 days) to remember those who have been lost to Covid…

New: Guilford County Schools will have a remote learning day on Friday, so employees will have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccination. Employees with the Guilford County Schools will be vaccinated starting this Thursday evening through Saturday evening (Feb. 25 – Feb. 27). This process will likely be repeated next week.

Starting this Wednesday (Feb 24), businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have a two-week, exclusive window to apply for PPP loans. The Biden administration stressing that “self-employed workers and independent contractors will now also be eligible” for PPP loans, through the Paycheck Protection Program.

(TUE) The ‘state’ High School basketball playoffs TODAY.

*High School football begins this Friday (Feb 26).

Six Flags is planning to open all 26 of its amusement parks and water parks for the 2021 season. The company is working with ep-i-demi-o-lo-gists to develop a (safe) reopening plan. NOTE: Six Flags will limit the number of people in its parks, and guests will need to make reservations before their visits. Masks will be required for all workers and guests, who will also have to pass temperature checks.

LOCAL: After 83 years, Lamberti’s Salon & Day Spa in Winston-Salem is closing its doors on Saturday. W.M. Lamberti opened the downtown Winston-Salem location in the Nissen Building in 1940.

The IRS is now accepting your 2020 income tax returns through April 15.

Tax Season: What You Need to Know when it comes to tax tips and changes

Hope in the darkness. Senior Services of Davidson County is hosting a special ‘drive thru Luminary Remembrance event’ this Thursday evening (FEB 25) beginning at sunset.

The event will honor the memory of older adults in Davidson County that have lost their lives due to COVID-19. This free event happening at the Davidson County Government West Campus. INFO: https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/337/Senior-Services or call (336) 242-2290.

Have you check your tire pressure lately?

The recommended tire pressure is typically between 30 and 35 PSI.

You should check your tire pressure, as the temperature changes, or every 30 days.

North Carolinians who get food stamps will now see an increase in their benefits.

The added benefits will be dispersed over several days for those who already have an EBT card or pandemic-EBT benefits. Recipients can find out the amount of their additional benefits by either going to www.ebtedge.com, download the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call (888) 622-7328 on the day recipients normally receive benefits.

UPDATE: According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, a 36 year old man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl from the American Children’s Home in Lexington on February 16. Detectives learned that Christopher Steele Boles, 36, of Moore County, had picked up 15-year-old Kayla Carlson on Feb. 16 after she contacted him using her school-issued laptop.

Good news: She was discovered in Aberdeen…

Do YOU sleep well in hotels?

A health advice website is offering $2,000 for a “dream job” that involves actual dreams: getting paid to sleep for five nights in different locations, including a five-star resort.

Sleep Standards, a website dedicated to dispensing sleep health advice and reviews of sleep-aid products, said it is seeking a candidate to help the site “learn more about the influence of environmental factors on the quality of sleep.” All expenses will be paid by the website and the chosen candidate will receive $2,000 for their snoozing services.

Applications are being accepted through March 30, 2021.

