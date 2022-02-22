Tuesday News, February 22, 2022

Today is ‘Twosday’ February 22, 2022 or 2-22-22. Food Deals to celebrate on ‘Twosday’. https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/twosday-food-deals-feb-22

As of 11am: Recovery from a major traffic delay in Winston-Salem. Clean up continues from an overturned big rig that happened before 5 am this morning. Expect slow traffic Hwy 52 north and southbound near Clemmonsville Road through noon? NC DOT

RECALL: Abbott has issued a voluntary recall of *FOUR of its baby formula brands including Similac. These powder formulas can make your baby sick.

To verify, check the multi-digit number on the bottom of the formula container. Recalled formula will have the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.

Visit www.similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package.

*Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr. powder formulas

Major mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks in 2022 to make way for more advanced services, including 5G.

Today (FEB 22) AT&T has shut down its 3G network meaning that some older phones and devices (including older home alarm systems and car assistance systems like On-Star) that do not have at least 4G capabilities will no longer be able to call or text.

BTW: T-Mobile / Sprint’s LTE 3G network will shut down in June 2022.

Verizon plans to shut down its 3G network by the end of the year.

Interesting: Verizon was the first to launch a 3G network in the U.S. in 2002, during a time when the BlackBerry was the top smartphone to own and we were five years away from the arrival of the iPhone.

https://www.al.com/news/2022/02/3g-network-shutdown-starts-tomorrow-with-att-will-your-phone-still-work.html

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2022/02/21/3-g-shutdown-att-tmobile-verizon-dates/6878884001/

Volvo Group North America announcing Monday it will open a global headquarters for its Financial Services unit in Greensboro. The 62,000-square-foot expansion of its U.S. Uptime Center should be operational in the first quarter of 2023.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/volvos-financial-services-unit-plans-global-headquarters-site-in-triad/article

Sad news. ‘America’s Got Talent’ star ‘Nightbirde’ lost her battle with cancer on Sunday. ‘Nightbirde’, whose real name was Jane Marczweski (mar-CHESS-ski), was a former college student at Liberty University was only 31 years old. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/february/pray-americas-got-talent-star-jane-marczewski-known-as-nightbirde-has-died?

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration going on now through this Thursday, February 24.

The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Helping those in NEED.

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved $1 million dollar “fund” for those affected by Winston Weaver plant fire on North Cherry Street back on January 31. Payments will be capped at $1,000 dollars per household and will be limited to low- and moderate-income households. But people who can’t show receipts or proof of losses will be limited to a $300 payout.

*Experiment in Self-Reliance, a local nonprofit, will administer the distribution of the money for the city. https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-city-council-approves-1-million-fund-for-those-affected-by-winston-weaver-plant/article

Update: Masks are now OPTIONAL for students and staff in Guilford County Schools, effective immediately. Athletic testing will also be optional. Note: Students and bus drivers are still required to wear masks on school buses due to a federal mandate.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/guilford-county-schools-masks-optional-immediately/39166310

“The current downturn in (Covid) case numbers and hospitalizations is encouraging.

It likely has a lot to do with herd immunity. However, it’s much too early to “raise the banner of mission accomplished” (when it comes to an end to the pandemic).

My own little adage is, better to wear the mask for a month too long, than to take the mask off a month too soon and all of a sudden get another surge.”

-Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine

https://www.nxsttv.com/nmw/news/virus-cases-hospitalizations-continue-steady-decline-across-the-us/