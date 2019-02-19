Tuesday News, February 19, 2019 

Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad

Freezing rain and light icing expected late tonight through Wednesday morning…

Winter Weather Warning for the Mountains and Foothills

*This evening through Wednesday for Surry, Wilkes and Watauga.

Not so fast? California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit on Monday against President Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets. -CNN

FACT: The CDC reporting that over 70,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in 2017.

Opioids were involved in 47,600 of those deaths I the US…

Susan Stevens of Lewisville, whose daughter (Toria) died of an opioid overdose last year founded the non-profit organization, “Teal Drops”, which fights against opioid abuse. FYI: Toria became addicted to opioids after she was prescribed Vicodin to treat the pain when her four wisdom teeth were removed. That addiction led her to Heroin…

Read more on the News Blog https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/her-daughter-died-of-an-opioid-overdose-last-week-the/article_

Mental health screenings in public schools?

A state House bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Debra Conrad, R-Forsyth, would study whether (and when) to conduct mental health screenings on public school students.

BTW: North Carolina is last in the nation for treating children with a diagnosed mental health disorder according to a report listed in the Journal Pediatrics.

According to the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County: 50% of mental illness issues begin by age 14 and 75% by age 25.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/house-bill-would-study-whether-to-conduct-mental-health-screenings/article_88320236-90a2-56dd-9436-abeaf0afe884.html

Update: Brian Shipwash, Davidson County’s clerk of court, resigned on Monday amid a SBI probe into an allegation of improper use of state computers in the clerk’s office. SOURCE: The Lexington Dispatch

Need your NC drivers’ license renewed? These TIPS on getting that REAL ID could save you time and head ache…https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/helpful-hints.aspx

‘Gone with the Wind’ returning to the Big Screen for its 80th anniversary

The film, which premiered in 1939, will be shown at participating movie theaters across the country on Thursday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 3.

Want to see if its playing at a theater near you? Go to Fathom Events website…

https://www.southernthing.com/gone-with-the-wind-returning-to-theaters-for-80th-anniversary-2627519150.html

WINTER JAM / General Admission Special Offer!

Pay only $10* at the door when you bring a canned food donation!

All food donations will be given to the local Rescue Mission!

*Not valid on Jam Nation memberships https://www.premierproductions.com/tour/winter-jam-tour-spectacular-2019/greensboro-nc

ACC Basketball – TONIGHT

Wake Forest on the road at Notre Dame, 7pm.

WED Night: UNC at Duke 9pm on WFMY2

February is Heart Health Awareness Month

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack.

In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of deaths in Americans.

*Nearly half (47%) of people suffer a fatal heart attack outside the hospital setting, which suggests that they ignored their early warning signs and symptoms. Learn more about the warning signs

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/how-to-check-your-heart-health

Grand opening of Novant Health ‘Go Health Urgent Care’ in Winston-Salem

Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: 50-C Miller St. in Winston-Salem (near Publix)

*The new urgent care uses the latest technology to make things easier for patients and help them to avoid sometimes unnecessary trips to the ER.

The new clinic sees patients 6-months of age and older and offers convenient same-day, evening, weekend and holiday hours. Patients can save their spot online or simply walk in.

The Twin City Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Jamboree

This Friday, FEB 22 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Lower level of the Benton Convention in WS.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages.

Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

Proceeds will benefit the Twin City Kiwanis Club’s local youth programs.

INFO: www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org

Boyd Hudson learned more than he expected during a recent visit to the Children’s Museum of Alamance County.

The ‘Listen to Your Heart’ exhibit inside the Health Center of the Children’s Museum of Alamance County requires patrons to place both hands on brass hand prints in front of a large drum. Sensors record the user’s pulse and translate it for the drum, which then beats in time with it.

A tiny screen displays the beats-per-minute in red numbers at the bottom.

When Hudson used the machine on Jan. 14, his pulse jumped back and forth erratically. “The rate was all over the place. My heart rate went up to 150 and then back down to the 70s,” he said.

BTW: A normal, resting heart rate will stay steady, somewhere between 70 and 100 beats-per-minute.

After a visit to his doctor, Boyd Hudson’s diagnosis was atrial fibrillation (Afib), an irregular heartbeat that can lead to stroke, heart failure and other complications when left untreated.

Before trying medication or surgery, Hudson will undergo a “cardio-version,” a procedure in which electric shocks are sent into the patient’s heart through electrodes placed on the chest to shock it back into a steady rhythm.

https://www.newbernsj.com/news/20190218/saved-by-childrens-museum-heart-exhibit-unveils-medical-condition