Tuesday News, February 18, 2020

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Expect major delays on I-40 EB I-40 EB at Hwy 109 (Thomasville Road) near Exit 195

NC DOT: https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=584556

All lanes of East Bound I-40 have been closed this morning after a Big Rig hauling cattle overturned around 3:20am. The driver of the truck telling the Highway Patrol that a deer ran into the road and he lost control. Fox 8 reporting that the driver was not injured.

Emergency management and a Forsyth County animal rescue team are helping.

https://myfox8.com/news/i-40-east-closed-after-tractor-trailer-crash-in-winston-salem/

JOBS: The city of Greensboro needs to fill 150 part-time ‘summer jobs’ jobs.

Counselors, cashiers, nurses and most of all lifeguards are needed for the summer.

Details at www.IApplyGreensboro.com.

If you’re not in Greensboro, Lexington and High Point Parks and Rec have openings for camp counselors. Forsyth County is looking for camp counselors and lifeguards. https://myfox8.com/news/greensboro-looking-to-fil-150-part-time-summer-jobs/

Election 2020: Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the upcoming Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. According to Drudge Report, Bloomberg is reportedly considering Hillary Clinton as his running mate…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/february/mike-bloomberg-reportedly-considering-hillary-clinton-as-presidential-running-mate

Early-voting continues in North Carolina through February 29th.

(8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays plus a Saturday – or two, depends on your county)

** Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)

Prayers please: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was listed in “serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries” after that horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 last night. Denny Hamlin winning the Daytona 500 last night for Joe Gibbs Racing.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nascar/2020/02/17/daytona-500-ryan-newman-last-lap-crash-hospital/4791519002/

Cherries for gout.

Honey to heal a wound.

Peppermint oil for headaches

Green tea for joint pain

Lemon juice for kidney stones

Duct tape for warts…

Your grandmother probably swore by these fixes, and now science is catching up with them. Researchers have produced hundreds of studies in the past five years about the effectiveness of (some) home remedies.

Remember that even natural cures can interact with medications. If you take pills regularly or have a chronic health condition, check with your doctor before trying these.

https://www.readersdigest.ca/health/healthy-living/old-time-home-remedies/

College Hoops: The Deacons start a three-game homestand with Wednesday night’s game against Georgia Tech, and then round out the season with two trips to the Triangle in the final week before the ACC tournament in Greensboro.

https://www.journalnow.com/gallery/sports/wfu/basketball/things-to-watch-in-wednesday-night-s-georgia-tech-wake/collection

The Pier 1 location on Bridford Parkway in Greensboro is one of 145 Pier 1 stores nationwide that will be closing this year. Pier 1 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The news comes a week after Bed Bath & Beyond said 40 locations could be closed by the end of 2020.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/02/17/pier-one-imports-store-closures-list-2020-bankruptcy/4555899002/

Sad News: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection…

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on.

By going to bankruptcy court, the Scouts can put those lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately, the BSA organization could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a compensation trust fund that could surpass one billion dollars

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/boy-scouts-file-for-bankruptcy-due-to-sex-abuse-lawsuits-nbsp

Trail Life USA (a Christian boys’ mentoring and discipleship movement) wants to reinforce its commitment to providing a safe experience for all boys, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Our philosophy is derived from the Bible and set in the context of outdoor adventure. Boys are challenged to grow in character, understand their purpose, serve their community, and develop life-long leadership skills.

“Trail Life USA has taken strong steps to ensure the risk of abuse in our program is minimized. All our adult leaders undergo regular background checks, complete youth protection training, and adhere to strict guidelines designed to reduce the potential for abuse.

“Although no program can guarantee total protection, we believe Trail Life USA’s child protection policy is very comprehensive. According to the policy:

All adults are background-checked regularly, not just once

All adults must receive a personal recommendation from a church representative, who also represents the troop

All adults complete youth protection training every two years

All troops commit to transparency in reporting incidents to authorities; no investigations are conducted only internally at any level

Commitment to 1-2-3 Protection Guidelines in every troop:

No one-on-one contact between adult and boy

Minimum of two registered adults on site

“In our opinion, the direction BSA has taken over the last five or six years seems to indicate they’ve blurred the lines of sexuality at a time when boys can have a lot of uncertainty and confusion in their lives. This is dangerous and doesn’t protect boys – or girls – from sexual abuse or exploitation. www.TrailLifeUSA.org