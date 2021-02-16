Tuesday News, February 16, 2021

Today is ‘Shrove Tuesday’. It’s also national Pancake Day!

Update: I-HOP offers National Pancake Day coupon amid pandemic. The pancake chain was scheduled to celebrate the holiday today, but the pandemic has upended IHOP’s deal of free short stack of pancakes to guests. Anyone can sign up through the end of March to receive a coupon on April 1, 2021, for a free short stack. The coupon is redeemable throughout the entire month of April. https://www.11alive.com/article/news/nation-world/ihop-national-pancake-day-2021

An Amber Alert continues for a missing Davidson County teenager. Savannah Grace Childress was last seen in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton last Thursday. Childress could be suffering from a cognitive impairment. Call 9-1-1 or the Davidson County Sheriff’s communications line: 336-249-0131. She is 5’6’’, with brown hair +green eyes last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodie. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/silver-alert-issued-for-missing-davidson-co-14-year-old-girl/

Breaking overnight: A deadly tornado ripped through parts of Brunswick County, roughly 13 miles north of Shallotte just after midnight. There are also several power lines down along Highway 17 near the Highway 904 intersection in the Grissettown area. Three people have died with at least 10 people were injured in that tornado. https://www.wwaytv3.com/2021/02/16/reports-of-people-trapped-in-homes-structural-damage-after-severe-weather-strikes-cape-fear/

(New) HealthCare.gov, the ACA marketplace for subsidized health plans, reopened on Monday for a special three-month sign-up window. HealthCare.gov will be accepting applications through May 15, 2021. https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/obamacare-sign-ups-reopen-as-democrats-push-for-more-aid/

Praise update on pastor / author Tim Keller who is battling pancreatic cancer. Medical scans reveal a “significant decrease in size and number of tumors.” The former pastor thanked his fellow believers for their prayers! “(the reality is that) I still have cancer, but this is excellent news, so we are rejoicing…” Keller adds, “What the future holds I do not know, but we will continue to trust His plan and allow Him to shepherd us along His chosen path.”

Charlotte Douglas airport saw nearly half the number of travelers last year compared to the year before. Blame it on the pandemic. So far this year, passenger numbers are down 54% to date compared to 2019, as fewer people are traveling for business or leisure. https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/charlotte-airport-shatters-annual-record-for-drop-in-passenger-traffic-airport-says-blame-covid-19/

You can (now) file your 2020 income tax returns with the IRS. *Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it. www.irs.gov

Have you check your tire pressure lately? The recommended tire pressure is typically between 30 and 35 PSI. You should check your tire pressure, as the temperature changes, or every 30 days. https://www.hi-techcarcare.com/tire/winter-tire-pressure/